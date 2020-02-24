Tax Rebate Services Donated £30,000 to NSPCC

Tax Rebate Services, an award-winning accountancy firm in Carlisle, have donated £30,000 to the NSPCC.

CARLISLE, CUMBRIA, ENGLAND, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Rebate Services is a company in Carlisle that has been helping mechanics, nurses and the self-employed claim thousands of pounds back on their tax for over 5 years.

The average rebate for people using the service is just shy of a thousand pounds, making it a very profitable way to spend a few minutes every year. Tax Rebate Services claim these tax refunds by analysing a self-employed person’s tax return and identifying where they could have saved money on their tax bill, through completely legal means.

Many people who submit tax returns are unaware of the intricacies of what they can claim. For example, mechanics can claim tax back on tools, uniforms, even the washing of their uniforms. Tax Rebate Services go through these tax returns, spanning back years, and determine where pennies can be claimed, which often leads to hundreds of pounds.

It’s a quick and simple way to find out if any areas of tax relief have been missed and if a person has paid too much tax, resulting in a refund due.

Tax Rebate Services charge a small percent of the refund for their intensive services that sees a team of accountants scour through personal tax returns to identify areas in which money could have been saved. From this fee, they have regularly donated a portion to the NSPCC, and now that amount has reached an incredible £30,000.

The Managing Director of Tax Rebate Services, Paul Donohue states, “There’s nothing more important than the safety of children and we feel it’s our responsibility to support the NSPCC in every way we can. Tax Rebate Services is committed to supporting the NSPCC long into the future and feels privileged to be able to help such an important charity.”

The Community Fundraising Manager for the NSPCC, Sandra Jones is incredibly grateful for the donations that span over seven years. She is excited to use the money to continue to help vulnerable children in Carlisle.

The NSPCC are committed to helping children in dangerous and vulnerable circumstances, while providing essential support to families. Their work is vital in ensuring disadvantage children, who have been the target of abuse, to grow into well-adjusted adults.

Tax Rebate Services will continue to donate thousands of pounds per year to the NSPCC Carlisle and are looking forward to beating this recent milestone.



