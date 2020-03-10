Syndem Goes Global with Customers from US, Australia, and UK

Syndem is leading a revolution for research, development, and education in power electronics: from simulations to experiments in hours.

The Kit is a revolution for research, development, and education in power electronics, which makes it possible to go from simulations to experiments in hours.” — Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Syndem Founder & CEO

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYNDEM , a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announced that it had received orders from customers in the US, Australia, and the UK for its Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit, following the recent $600,000 award from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to advance its solar systems integration technologies. This represents a significant milestone for Syndem.Syndem Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit is a reconfigurable, open-source, multifunctional power electronic converter with the capability of directly downloading codes from MATLABand Simulink. It can be reconfigured to obtain over 10 different topologies and is ideal for educating graduate students and carrying out research and developments for power electronic projects. It can considerably reduce the development cycles of power electronic systems and improve the efficiency of educating next-generation engineers in power electronics for renewable energy, smart grid, microgrids, motor drives, electric vehicles, energy storage systems etc.Key features of the Kit include:• Reconfigurable to obtain 10+ different power electronic converter topologies• Capable of directly downloading control codes from MATLABand Simulink• Ideal for R&D, education and training of smart grids, microgrids, renewable energy, motor drives, storage systems, power electronics etc.• Compatible with utilities around the world with 120 V or 230 V voltage, 5A current• Versatile communication interfaces, such as RS485 and CAN, for SCADA• Multiple DAC channels for easy debugging and monitoring of internal states• Suitable for parallel, grid-tied or islanded operation• Designed by a globally well recognized professor in control and power engineeringAbout SyndemSyndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability. Learn more at www.syndem.com



