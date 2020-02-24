WD-HAN: Making ‘Bad’ Music For The New Decade
February brings us, Bad, in which WD-HAN uses a solid beat and rich tones to make fun of disappointment instead of letting a setback bring you down.
Friday, February 28th will bring us Song One, Bad, in which WD-HAN uses a solid beat and rich tones to make fun of disappointment instead of letting a setback bring you down. Being rejected doesn't have to be about regret. Play this song, enjoy a moment of amusement, and move on. The solution is in the music, which all by itself opens new doors.
With songs coming once a month from this talented trio the tone is set - Bad always comes before Good. This one has to be played loud. It’s a celebration of self.
Pre-save 'Bad' on Spotify or Apple Music here: https://ffm.to/badwdhan
"WD-HAN are an excellent trio of musicians. They know how to write captivating music with a hook that stays with the listener long after the music has ended." - FV Music Blog
"Alchemy is bound to spill when a nuanced band set their mind to creating an aural earworm out of Indie, Blues, and Rock." - Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory Blog
