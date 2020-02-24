WD-HAN: Making ‘Bad’ Music For The New Decade

Cal Henry, Spencer Barnes and Lea Campbell of WD-HAN taken by Forrest Connor Album Art for Bad WD-HAN Live

February brings us, Bad, in which WD-HAN uses a solid beat and rich tones to make fun of disappointment instead of letting a setback bring you down.

WD-HAN are an excellent trio of musicians. They know how to write captivating music with a hook that stays with the listener long after the music has ended.” — FV Music Blog

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring of 2020: Four songs from WD-HAN that lay the foundation for a decade – or a life. They give us the model of how to face up to interactions with others, and not become the negative effect of them.Friday, February 28th will bring us Song One, Bad, in which WD-HAN uses a solid beat and rich tones to make fun of disappointment instead of letting a setback bring you down. Being rejected doesn’t have to be about regret. Play this song, enjoy a moment of amusement, and move on. The solution is in the music, which all by itself opens new doors.With songs coming once a month from this talented trio the tone is set - Bad always comes before Good. This one has to be played loud. It’s a celebration of self.Pre-save 'Bad' on Spotify or Apple Music here: https://ffm.to/badwdhan "WD-HAN are an excellent trio of musicians. They know how to write captivating music with a hook that stays with the listener long after the music has ended." - FV Music Blog "Alchemy is bound to spill when a nuanced band set their mind to creating an aural earworm out of Indie, Blues, and Rock." - Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory Blog All press inquiries or for Media to preview the release via private link please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.comCONNECT WITH WD-HAN:Website: www.wdhan.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/wdhanmusic Instagram: www.instagram.com/wdhanband Twitter: https://twitter.com/wdhan TikTok: @wdhanbandPress Release written by Don Dewsnap



