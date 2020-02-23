Interview with Local Search Marketing Expert: Gaji Sumon Hossain

SumoDrive and RemovalDetective, Offers Local Search Marketing & Online Reputation Repair for Local Businesses

IRVINE, CA, USA, February 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaji Sumon Hossain, the CMO of SumoDrive. Sumon launched Local Search Marketing Service in Irvine (2015) and now employs 13 people.Sumon is a Local Search marketing guru. Sumon attributes his success to a few key business strategies: lean economics and accounting. “I think the biggest mistake that people make when starting a business is not doing the research and picking bad services. Also, they have no idea how to analyze the market and Always learn to fixed the market price, which makes the business more money,” said Sumon. “Finally, if you’re going into business, pay your people more than the industry average and always be looking to hire better people. When you find great people, make sure they are paid well and remember people do what you inspect not what you expect. You can have a great person but if you are not applying pressure, setting goals, and watching them they may never succeed.” Sumon launched SumoDrive with his own capital and had no outside funding.SumDrive creates campaigns with proven-to-convert strategies based on a complete evaluation of a client brand. These campaigns focus on directing a steady flow of ready-to-buy target customers to a local business's website and social media channels. Well-known as leading Local Search Marketing specialists , SumoDrive is committed to offering the industry's best professional service, along with superior brands of quality Local Search Marketing & Reputation Repair.SumoDrive has launched local Marketing services to manage brand image and authority. The agency's key focus areas are to build brand authority, showcase client testimonials, and boost trust and its visibility to prospective customers. The agency builds proven-to-convert campaigns that improve brand visibility and a positive reputation in local. We have developed a reputation marketing system to proactively help local businesses develop a local online reputation.“We have worked with Law Firms over the past 4 years and we want to best leverage that Legal Reputation Marketing knowledge base for our clients,” says SimoDrive CMO, Sumon.RemovalDetective is an online reputation management company, serving individuals and businesses from all around the globe, to maintain and restore their online impression and reputation. If you have been a victim of Negative Reviews, Negative Content, Negative Search Results, social media Content, Videos, cyberbullying, online abuse, online defamation, false business reviews or anything published online that is causing you damage, speak to Content Removal Detective about a tried and tested solution.SumoDrive can offer the following services for the Local Business Industry: Local SEO, Custom Content Creation, Google My Business Optimization, Yelp SEO, Social Media Optimization, Reviews Management, Online Reputation Management, Local Marketing, Negative Reviews and content cleanup and more.For more information about Local Search marketing for local businesses, visit https://www.sumodrivellc.com/



