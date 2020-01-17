Interview With Young Entrepreneur Sumon:The Man Who helps to Remove Negative Content!

Meet Gaji Sumon Hossain: The Man Who helps Drop The Negativity. He is a 25-year old digital marketer. He is CMO of SumoDrive a service digital marketing agency.

IRVINE, CA, USA, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today I get to interview the Case Manager of RemovalDetective, Sumon on some of the top questions that have been asked in regards to Negative Content.It seems like every millennial has its own marketing business, but Sumon’s agency is different than the others.“Sumon specialist in Content Removal. He helps Drop The Negativity.”It all started with a Local SEO Client who has Negative Content. “When I first started, I research our lawyer-client For SEO & got 9 negative content. The next day, I said to the law firm owner, I’d remove any negative content & publish true, positive content about brands,” says Sumon.What do you think is the best way to audit your Negative content?Sumon- I use the Google search engine with a new IP and browser. Google search scans hundreds of web pages, including news, blogs, video, Reviews, images, forums, & lets you know if it discovers anything that matches the keywords you put into it. if you want Automatic Alerts, Google Alerts is also a free way to have email updates sent to you of the latest relevant Google results. based on your choice of the query.What Is Personal Online Reputation Management?Sumon- Your personal online reputation has a much bigger impact on your job search and career than you may know. Potential employers, clients/customers, and network connections use search engines to check you out. Using a "clean" version of your name, one that doesn't have someone else's "digital dirt" stuck to it, is essential. When you don't consistently use that clean name, you make it difficult for employers to find you & that makes you look out-of-date or clueless.As a Reputation manager, why do you feel Reputation Management is vital to Every person?Sumon- Have you found negative comments about you or your business online? If you have you will already understand that this can be very damaging to your reputation. If people search for you and they find these negative comments or business reviews it can be costly as well. Many potential customers look for online reviews before they decide to use their service or buy their product.How long does it take to fix a damaged reputation?Sumon- Every situation is different and requires its own approach. It’s important to consider if there is a negative news cycle in progress. A typical news cycle takes about two months to die down and find its place in search engine indexing. However, it’s important to start securing high-quality content opportunities backed by SEO as soon as possible that will act as a buffer and counteract any unwanted press from finding itself at the very top of page one of search results. A good reputation management company will consult with you on all available options & recommend the best tactics to better your reputation. They can even guide you through the process of acquiring an attorney negative content legally removed. It’s important to take a proactive approach to reputation management to prepare for any situation that may unfold in the future & benefit from having a pristine image in search results.What strategies did you use as a Reputation manager?The answer to this question shows whether or not the candidate understands how to brand your company without creating confusion for your followers. The most effective tactics help consumers identify your business immediately according to the elements used. Submission of the legal Removal requests is the best strategy.Sumon has served hundreds of Local marketing clients, but the bulk of his efforts are placed on ORM.“It’s a difficult industry. It’s like being a public relations specialist and counselor all in one.”“ORM helps people get their lives back. I’ve had clients cry tears of joy over the phone once they had a negative article removed that haunted them for several years.”Sumon says he plans to Offer New Services for his Clients In 2020. He also plans to become one of the leading experts in online reputation repair . If you have been a victim of cyberbullying, online abuse, online defamation, false business reviews or anything published online that is causing you damage, speak to Sumon about a tested solution.



