This Week on Monday Morning Radio: You, Too, Can Become a “Celebrity CEO”

Special Guest Ramon Ray Monday Morning Radio Host Dean Rotbart MondayMorningRadio.com

A Master Class with Ramon Ray, Small Business Evangelist, Entrepreneur, Public Speaker, and Author

Better than caffeine, better than a roller-coaster ride, better than bungee jumping, small business evangelist Ramon Ray will start your day and your week off with a burst of adrenaline” — Dean Rotbart, host, Monday Morning Radio

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramon Ray captivates an audience like few other public speakers.This week’s guest on Monday Morning Radio , Ramon is an effervescent small business evangelist, entrepreneur, public speaker, and author of The Celebrity CEO – a book that spells out how any owner or entrepreneur can effectively build a strong, profitable, personal brand and influential network.“Better than caffeine, better than a roller-coaster ride, better than bungee jumping, Ramon Ray will start your day and your week off with a burst of adrenaline,” says host and award-winning journalist Dean Rotbart.“There is nothing quite like seeing Ramon in person. He’s funny, he’s quick on his feet, he jumps off the stage, he jumps back on the stage, he engages members of the audience, and he delivers a bulls-eye message tailored to small business owners and professionals,” Rotbart says.Rotbart recently attended the Professional Photographers of America annual convention in Nashville, where Ray was a featured presenter. After sitting through Ray’s inspired presentation, Rotbart says he was reminded of witnessing Steve Jobs speak at an investor conference in the early days of Apple Computer.“If you ever have the opportunity to see Ramon live, you owe it to yourself, to your business, or to your professional practice to register,” Rotbart says. “Meanwhile, Ramon’s interview on this week’s podcast is the next best opportunity. It’s what you’ll be talking about for hours, days, and weeks to come.For more information on Ramon, visit his website, SmartHustle.com.Launched in June 2012, Monday Morning Radio features some of the country’s most innovative business owners and experts. The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin-Texas based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.Past episodes of the program are available at www.MondayMorningRadio.com Previous guests include:• Robert L. Dilenschneider, Author, “Decisions”• Jeffrey Gitomer, Sales Guru• Ryan Deiss, Founder, The Digital Marketer• Ryan McFarland, Founder, All Kids Bike• Karen Wickre, World-Class Networker• Rob Kessler, Founder, goTIELESS• Bert and Tracy Gervis, owners, Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Foods• Steve Anderson, Author, “The Bezos Letters”• Fauzia Burke, Founder, FSB Associates• Bobby Herrera, Author, “The Gift of Struggle”



