Valtix Achieves AWS Advanced Technology Partner Tier

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. – February 24, 2020 – Valtix, the developer of the cloud-native firewall and network security as a service, announced today that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The new APN Partner status recognizes Valtix’s ability to deliver SaaS cloud-native network security service with fast time-to-protection and time-to-value across the enterprise applications in the cloud, which can exponentially increase software agility and consistently protect workloads in the cloud.To attain APN Advanced Technology Partner status, Valtix has established an innovative cloud-native network security service certified via AWS’s stringent technical certification. Additionally, Valtix has validated its expertise through a wide range of enterprise references that demonstrate strong customer value by eliminating security firewall appliance management and operational challenges with a SaaS-based Cloud Controller.With a focus on an advanced network security service approach and simplifying enterprise security operations, Valtix is also included in the Enterprise Contract for AWS Marketplace, which gives large enterprise customers the option to purchase software solutions using a standardized contract template under which participating sellers have agreed to offer their products. AWS customers that approve use of the Enterprise Contract for AWS Marketplace can immediately subscribe and deploy Valtix network security service including Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Web Application Firewall (WAF) across AWS Availability Zones, AWS accounts, and AWS Regions. These services are designed to protect Internet-facing applications from advanced attacks and prevent data exfiltration on outbound flows.“Increasingly, AWS has delivered many integrated native security solutions to protect enterprise applications and data in the cloud,” said Vishal Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Valtix. “We are pleased to elevate our relationship as an APN Advanced Technology Partner so that we can help our shared customers to accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging AWS to reduce complexity, cost, and increase agility while keeping their cloud applications secure.”Valtix delivers enterprise network security service in the cloud combined with the automation, scale, and agility of network security as a service, ensuring protection of cloud application workflows while reducing cloud security complexity for its customers.If you want an enterprise-grade network security service without constraints, while also taking full advantage of the scale, economics, and elasticity the cloud has to offer, try out Valtix Sandbox Free Tier in AWS Marketplace.For More Information:- Visit Valtix at RSA Early Stage Expo Booth #30 in San Francisco Moscone Center South- Watch On-Demand Webinar on "Get Ahead of Cloud Network Security Trends and Practices with AWS and Valtix"- Register Live Webinar on March 4, 2020 on "Unboxing Cloud Network Security with AWS and Valtix"About ValtixValtix offers a cloud-native network security service to secure enterprise cloud apps and workloads. Valtix service provides time-to-value and reduces operational complexity to enable enterprises to move to the cloud as fast as their business wants to. The platform enables enterprises to rapidly transform the public cloud into the new datacenter while maintaining security policies and standards. To learn more, please email info@valtix.com.



