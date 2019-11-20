Valtix Introduces Cloud Native Firewall Presence in AWS Marketplace with Software as a Service Offering

Valtix Cloud Firewall in AWS SaaS Marketplace Valtix Logo

SANTA CLARA, CA, US, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valtix, developer of the first cloud-native firewall and network security platform, has announced the availability and support in AWS Marketplace . This Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering allows users of Valtix Cloud Firewall with Valtix Cloud Controller to discover, deploy and defend the dynamics of the network security threat landscape over cloud applications and API services.Organizations can subscribe and procure Valtix in AWS Marketplace, available in entry and advanced packages, and consume Valtix’s consolidated security services including Transport Layer Security (TLS), Advanced Firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Web Application Firewall (WAF) directly on customers’ cloud premises. AWS Marketplace also allows users to easily manage subscriptions in one place, with all charges coming directly from Amazon Web Services (AWS).The adoption of SaaS and other cloud-based services have defied traditional datacenter characteristics and entered into a new digital enterprise. The cloud is now considered the new datacenter, with more and more application workloads running in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) than in the on-prem enterprise datacenter. Naturally, this results in more network traffic destined for cloud services than to the on-premises enterprise datacenter. Valtix Security Platform SaaS listings in AWS Marketplace addresses the need to shift security operation practitioners from managing firewall boxes to delivering single-pass policy for consolidated and on-demand security services for cloud enterprise datacenter.“We are excited to be part of AWS Marketplace and offer single-pass cloud firewall with security-as-a-service capabilities to address complexity, latency, and provide our customers with the ability to decrypt and inspect encrypted traffic for AWS workloads.” said Vishal Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Valtix. “We focus on making cloud network security operations as simple and flexible as possible to customers.”The monthly Pay-as-You-Go and annual SaaS contract subscription are both available immediately in AWS Marketplace with three different cloud native firewall packages, featuring:● Platform-native integration for application and network discovery with cloud-native deployment capabilities including Auto-Scale, Tag-based policy, Edge to AWS Transit Gateway secure service deployment and rich security services for enhanced defense.● Highest-performing (bandwidth +50Gbps, latency <8ms) security services with an industry’s first, single-pass pipeline of forwarding and proxy services: TLS, Advanced Firewall, IPS, WAF, and more● Support of most network and application resiliency up to maximum supported AWS Availability Zone deployments“The solution allows us deploying security around applications in a fraction of the time—getting started in minutes instead of days and taking months off delivery.” said Jacob Elziq, CEO of Armature Systems, "As a reseller proud of our engineering bench strength, we are excited to support new technology, especially that which helps our customers gain substantial value and ultimately competitive advantage in new areas such as the Public Cloud."Valtix is providing a consolidated network security solution that provides a single, unified management with software-defined security policies for dynamic cloud premises, simplifying security operations and helping to enhance safeguarding against threats across cloud applications in AWS.Additional Resources● AWS Marketplace Listing - Valtix Cloud Firewall with Valtix Cloud Controller (SaaS) ( https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B081781QXX Blog: Valtix Simplifies Log Management with AWS FireLens Integration ( https://blog.valtix.com/aws-firelens-and-more-0 ● Blog: AWS EC2 F1 - The Cloud High Performance Security Hardware ( https://blog.valtix.com/aws-fpga-f1-0 ● Blog: VMware Cloud on AWS and AWS Transit Gateway support ( https://blog.valtix.com/pr-cloudtransit-0 ● Valtix for Amazon Web Services Microsite ● Follow Valtix on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/valtixinc ), LinkedIn( https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtix ) and YouTube channel.About Valtix:Valtix is the industry's first cloud-native network security platform. Comprised of Valtix Cloud Controller and Valtix Cloud Firewall, the solution revolutionizes cloud network security with innovations that make visibility and enforcement automatic at the pace of the applications they protect. The firewall is architected with built-in auto scale, app-aware security policy, and a single-pass pipeline for TLS, advanced firewall, IPS, advanced WAF and more, which operates on a variety of cloud instance types that range from basic to the most advanced. Valtix Cloud Controller deployment support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform is expected later this year. Learn more at https://www.valtix.com



