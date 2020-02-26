The Internet: Are Children In Charge?

Digital Supervision - Proactive Online Child Protection Author, Charlene Doak-Gebauer

Many people are worried about child safety online, and should be. The statistics speak for themselves. Read about parental proactive Digital Supervision.

The Internet hosts more predation than any host in the history of the world.” — Charlene Doak-Gebauer

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Charlene Doak-Gebauer FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDATE: February 26, 2020LONDON, ON Canada – “I wonder who is looking at my picture today? I just want to kill myself”, sobs a 13-year old teen who sent a nude of herself to her boyfriend, who circulated the picture throughout their school. Who knows how far it went outside the school?“I wonder if I will get in trouble for talking so much to that guy on my game? I told him where I live. I know he is a lot older and he sent me nude”, thinks an eight-year old after gaming online with an adult.“Am I going to be in trouble? I was watching my cartoon online and saw naked adults doing weird things”, wondered a scared six-year old after being exposed to xxx pornography online.Are children in charge of the Internet? In most cases, yes, they are in charge in their homes. Are you aware of what your child is viewing online? Do you know who is chatting with your child online? Do they know? Are you aware there are young children addicted to pornography? These types of situations, self-exploitation or predation, are becoming an epidemic worldwide.Do we know how to digitally supervise a child in our care? Son? Daughter? Charlene Doak-Gebauer says this generation is the most independent generation in the history of the world because of the Internet and digital devices. What can be done to assist children as they mature in this digital age?As a Computer Specialist and Network Administrator in education, Doak-Gebauer has created her user-friendly Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection. Why is it necessary?The online vulnerabilities of our children have increased by 10,000% (Thorn) in the past few years because of the Internet and actions of unknowns, knowns, and our children. In addition to unknowns, our children have become victimizers because of their exposure to so much inappropriate content online.According to Heidi Olson, Kansas City, child-on-child sexual assault has become staggering in numbers in their pediatric trauma unit at Mercy Hospital. There has been a direct correlation established between a child viewing pornography and becoming a child-on-child sexual assault perpetrator. In fact, according to Finkelhor (et al 2014), a large research study showed that anywhere from one third to half of all perpetrators are juveniles.In her recently published book, “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?”, Charlene Doak-Gebauer impresses upon everyone globally – “catching up to the digital age is a necessity for the sake of our children, in every country of the world”. The addition of Digital Supervision to our already excellent traditional parenting skills, will enhance our child protection abilities.Through research, Doak-Gebauer has found that exposure to our children of pornography and other inappropriate content online, is becoming a very real threat to the health of children - some addicted to pornography; some unknowingly producing and distributing child pornography; some performing sexual assaults on other children; some having erectile dysfunction as male teens caused by porn addiction; some planning suicides online; some bullying and threatening peers online; some planning gang attacks online; some planning violent acts to public safety online, and more.Digital Supervision is written as a proactive approach to online child safety. Doak-Gebauer explains, “We cannot depend on ISP’s, police, governments, social media managers and others to protect our children online. We must supervise our children while they are on digital devices in our homes and schools”.Too often, people have said “these kids have to make better choices online!!”. Groups go into schools trying to teach children to make better decisions while on digital devices. Doak-Gebauer says children are being given too much ownership for their decisions, particularly online. An eight-year old has little choice as to what to have for dinner, and yet they are supposed to make the right choices while communicating online. They lack the life skills and maturity to do so effectively.Laws can change in countries, but without method, parents are at a loss. There are age-appropriate design codes in place in Britain. Unfortunately, there can be gaps in the codes. Doak-Gebauer warns that children can find the gaps and still view inappropriate material. Digital Supervision provides a technology/humanity bond for child protection. Too often, Doak-Gebauer cautions that hardware filters, design codes, and software blocking provide a false sense of security for parents. Expansion of supervision including digital methods are necessary. Read her user-friendly book to learn how to protect children, digitally. Doak-Gebauer asks that we work together for the sake of this generation.In addition to being an award-winning speaker and author, Doak-Gebauer is the Founder and Chair of a dynamic, philanthropic speaking team, dedicated to speaking about her Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection. It is called “The Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team – AICET”, with Americans and Canadians on the team. She maintains we should work in solidarity for the protection of all children globally, without borders. The AICET Council works for expenses only and can provide a half-day or full-day conference. If full day, attendees are eligible for a Certificate of Completion for Digital Supervision training. To learn more, go to the AICET Council brochure at Internet Sense First, the charity for which Doak-Gebauer is Founder and Chair.Charlene’s book “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?” is available on Amazon, Chapters, Indigo, Coles, 40,000 distribution channels worldwide.

The Internet: Are Children In Charge? Yes, they are in most cases.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.