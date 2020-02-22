Alien Connection Of Civilizations Virtosu Art Gallery

An exhibition of limited edition prints has opened at Virtosu Art Gallery, New York.

To me the art is cohesiveness - empowering people to start thinking of themselves.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'To Celebrate' - presents an important and highly valuable collection of limited edition prints , showcasing Gheorghe Virtosu's artwork perfected through mediums as etchings, woodcuts, engravings, and lithographs.Highlights from the collection include:Alien - Edition to address Social Alienation Awareness Week 2019: "reducing the stigma of loneliness." Connection of Civilizations - Edition to celebrate United Nations Secretary-General Dialogue of civilizations.J. F. Kennedy - Edition to commemorate J. F. Kennedy centennial year.With the rising demand, the value of Virtosu's limited edition prints is increasing. Generally passed to hand and viewed on a scale of intimate appreciation, the work is influencing a broad audience.Over the last two years, Virtosu's art prints have become a significant contribution to museum collections, securing their significance. Every image in this exhibition resonates with a sense of progression in time through diversity, delicacy, and depth of tone, variation in color, and the emotion conveyed by its maker.When asked: "Why are Virtosu paintings worth so much when there is such a large volume of his work?"Alina Livneva, the Art Director, said: "Indeed the artist created 3500 works so far and is far from retreating. However, after the announcement that he will undertake only significant projects starting in 2019, the signal was seen as a limitation, raising the Virtosu market price tag. 99 % of Virtosu's works are in private hands, and no auction placement have been registered so far. It seems people are not keen on selling."'To Celebrate' presents the sensory experience, while offering the rare opportunity to walk away with an integral piece made by the artist.Featuring an exciting array of new-to-market works by a contemporary master, and with estimates starting from only $650, the sale offers something for every collector, at every price level!

