When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 21, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Moonstruck Chocolate Co. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate

Company Announcement

Moonstruck Chocolate Co. of Portland, Oregon is recalling 1,500 / 3.1 oz. Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected Moonstruck Chocolate Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate was distributed nationwide through retail stores, online orders, and direct delivery between November 9, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

The Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate is sold in a kraft box, net wt. 3.1 oz. The product SKU number is 312806 and the UPC code is 7 11175 12328 8. The product is also sold in a gold caddy. The box has a SKU number of 312806 and the UPC code is 10711175128068.

The affected best by dates are between 8/11/2020 and 10/10/2020. The affected lot numbers are 1101242, 1101731, 1101734, 1102664, 1102708, 1102754, and 1102914.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not list the presence of milk.

Customers are advised to destroy or return the affected product for replacement or refund.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Customers or consumers with questions may contact Moonstruck Chocolate Company at 1-800-557-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time from Monday through Friday.