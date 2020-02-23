Intel Cascade Lake Refresh Processors Now Available in Nor-Tech HPC Technology

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech just announced they are integrating HPC clusters and workstations with Intel’s groundbreaking Cascade Lake Refresh (CLX R) processor.

Intel does an incredible job of continually offering products that exceed the competition from both performance and price perspectives.” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., February 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on high-performance technology solutions, just announced that they are integrating HPC clusters and workstations with Intel’s groundbreaking Cascade Lake Refresh (CLX R) processor.

Intel just introduced the new processor, officially called the New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor. It builds on the momentum of the existing 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor (Cascade Lake or CLX). These new processors offer enhanced power and value for high performance, mainstream and entry level applications at a similar or lower price than original 2nd generation processors.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Intel does an incredible job of continually offering products that exceed the competition from both performance and price perspectives. We are very enthusiastic about this new product, as are our clients.” The new processor features:

• Peak Frequencies for High Performance Use: Two new Intel Xeon Gold 6200 processors deliver up to 4.5 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Technology, along with up to 3.9 GHz base frequency, with up to 33% more processor cache.

• Enhanced Performance for Mainstream Use: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200R processors deliver built-in value through a combination of higher base and Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequencies (in addition to increased processor cache), at a similar or lower price than original 2nd generation processors.

• Increased Value and Capability for Entry Use: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200U, Silver 4200R and Bronze 3200R processors deliver increased value for single-socket, entry, edge, networking and IoT applications.

Nor-Tech is an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and Platinum Partner with the depth of engineering experience to develop HPC technology that allows clients to solve problems, complete research, develop prototypes and bring products to market faster than competitors. “We urge everyone to experience the incredible performance of Nor-Tech HPC technology integrated with Intel’s Cascade Lake Refresh processors,” Olson said.

For more information visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/intel_clx-r/

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis.



