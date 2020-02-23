Free Trial of Intel CLX R Processors Now Available From Koi Computers

Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, announced a free trial of the just released Intel Cascade Lake Refresh (CLX R) processors.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., February 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, announced a free trial of the just released Intel Cascade Lake Refresh (CLX R) processors.

Intel’s official name for the processor is the “New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor”. It builds on the success of the existing 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor (Cascade Lake or CLX).

Intel’s new processors offer better performance and value for HPC, mainstream and entry level applications at a comparable or lower price than original 2nd generation processors.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Everyone at Koi is very excited about these new processors. The demand for Cascade Lake has been high since it was introduced last year and we expect this will generate the same enthusiasm. There just isn’t a better product on the market at this price point.”

The new processor features:

• Peak Frequencies for High Performance Use: Two new Intel Xeon Gold 6200 processors deliver up to 4.5 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Technology, along with up to 3.9 GHz base frequency, with up to 33% more processor cache.

• Enhanced Performance for Mainstream Use: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200R processors deliver built-in value through a combination of higher base and Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequencies (in addition to increased processor cache), at a similar or lower price than original 2nd generation processors.

• Increased Value and Capability for Entry Use: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200U, Silver 4200R and Bronze 3200R processors deliver increased value for single-socket, entry, edge, networking and IoT applications.

Koi Computers is an Intel Platinum Partner and an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist. They have the enterprise experience and the government procurement credentials to ensure the finest technology integrated with the new CLX R processor. Koi Computers’ government contracts include:

• GSA IT Schedule 70: Contract No.GS-35F-0488U

• NASA SEWP V Group A: Contract No. NNG15SD50B

• NITAAC CIO-CS: Contract No.HHSN316201500039W

For more information or to schedule a free trial visit: call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or fill out the contact form at: https://koicomputers.com/contact-us/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts.





