Comprehensive Managed Cloud Solution Powered by Veeam Announced by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete cloud solution providers in the U.S., is now a Silver Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partner.

Veeam is a key partner for us. Its products mesh perfectly with the leading-edge cloud services we have been providing for more than a decade.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete cloud solution providers in the U.S., is now a Silver Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partner. Veeam is the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. ITsavvy’s cloud infrastructure, combined with the backup and replication of Veeam Cloud Connect, provides a fully integrated, fast and secure cloud-based data protection solution.

This means clients can easily point their Veeam backup and replication jobs, including Microsoft Office 365, to ITsavvy’s cloud infrastructure where the data is securely and safely backed up and saved.

Most organizations outsource the responsibility of performing and monitoring backups for efficiency and effectiveness. There are many reasons for this, including lack of internal resources. ITsavvy’s managed cloud solution savvyCloud solves all of this.

The savvyCloud solution offers infrastructure and computing capabilities that are hosted in the cloud at one of the many strategically located ITsavvy data centers across the U.S.

ITsavvy Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), Joe Llano, said: “We have been able to leverage Veeam Cloud Connect to offer a turnkey, secure cloud solution to our clients. This means the client doesn’t have to build a cloud infrastructure--or rely on a public cloud and the risk that goes along with it.”

Veeam Cloud Connect is the portfolio of Veeam Cloud solutions for enterprises offered through ITsavvy. Benefits include:

• Centralizes data protection for distributed data centers, ROBO (remote office/branch office) and mobile users

• Securely delivers offsite backup and replication services to internal customers

• Eliminates complexities with no need for VPN connection

• Instantly provisions cloud repositories in Microsoft Azure

Veeam Cloud Connect creates the ability to send Veeam backups and replicas from multiple locations to ITsavvy’s network of data centers. It enables a single IT function to centrally manage backup and replication services for distributed enterprises, ROBO environments and mobile users.

Many organizations are adopting the Microsoft Office 365 platform and while Microsoft provides management and uptime for the cloud-based services, it is the individual company’s responsibility to protect their data. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 eliminates the risk of losing access to business-critical data and ensures the organization remains in control. Veeam’s solution delivers secure backup for Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams, enabling quick recovery of individual items and efficient eDiscovery of backup data for Office 365 or hybrid environments.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 securely backs up Office 365 to ITsavvy’s data centers.

ITsavvy’s President and CEO, Mike Theriault, said: “Veeam is a key partner for us. Its products mesh perfectly with the leading-edge cloud services we have been providing for more than a decade.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/comprehensive-managed-cloud-solution-powered-by-veeam-announced-by-itsavvy/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.