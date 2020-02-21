MSP Recognition for Excellence Awarded to ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

For the sixth year since 2014, ITsavvy was named to CRN’s 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category.

We are continually expanding our portfolio of managed services to accommodate the needs of our clients and present them with solutions that far exceed what the rest of the market can offer.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth year since 2014, ITsavvy, one of the most respected complete technology solution providers in the U.S., was named to CRN’s 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. CRN is a brand of The Channel Company.

This exclusive list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their clients.

In addition, ITsavvy was recognized for expert client guidance and developing cutting-edge solutions for complex IT issues.

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, said, “MSPs are the critical bridge for clients looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure client environments. On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 (focused primarily on the SMB market); the MSP Elite 150 (large data center-focused on- and off-premises); and the Managed Security 100 (off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services).

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “For six years now, CRN has officially recognized the outstanding managed services and exceptional value we provide. We are continually expanding our portfolio of managed services to accommodate the needs of our clients and present them with solutions that far exceed what the rest of the market can offer.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/msp-recognition-for-excellence-awarded-to-itsavvy/



