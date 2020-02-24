Nabthat Wins AWA Award for Website Platform

We are proud to be recognized by Brian Pasch and his team for building a platform that is truly consumer-facing, built on the best technology in the industry.” — Jason Silberberg, CEO Nabthat

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Pasch, an industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online education, and marketing intelligence, is pleased to announce Nabthat , a technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for automotive dealerships, as a winner of an AWA Award for Websites, US. The awards were presented this year by Glenn Pasch, CEO of PCG Digital and Beth Braswell.The AWAs were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they’ve become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing, and social media.This year, over 150 industry leaders were in attendance as they awaited the reveal of this year’s AWA award recipients. This year’s lineup especially impressed the product review team and showed true innovation that continues to move the automotive industry forward. Brian is honored to hand out awards to dozens of deserving products and two outstanding individuals."We are proud to be recognized by Brian Pasch and his team for building a platform that is truly consumer-facing, built on the best technology in the industry. It is our belief that multi-million-dollar organizations such as automotive dealerships should be utilizing multi-million-dollar technology," said Jason Silberberg, CEO Nabthat.Nabthat is a technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for automotive dealerships. It utilizes best-of-breed technology and consumer-first UI/UX experiences to create increased engagement across its various platforms. Nabthat websites are responsive journey- based (more than mobile first) platforms built on Google's Angular Framework. The platform comes standard with SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Exit Interceptor and more. Nabthat believes building products with the consumer in mind produces the most impactful results. Nabthat’s technology is built for the modern dealer. Ian Nethercott, Nabthat Director of Dealer Partnerships, received the award on Nabthat’s behalf.About Nabthat:Based in Santa Monica, CA, Nabthat is a technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for automotive dealerships utilizing best-of-breed technology and consumer-first UI/UX experiences to create increased engagement across its various platforms.Nabthat websites are responsive journey-based (more than mobile first) platforms built on Google's Angular Framework. The website platform comes standard with SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Exit Interceptor and much more. The company believes that building products with the consumer in mind produces the most impactful results. Nabthat’s technology is built for the modern dealer.About Brian Pasch:Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies, has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored seven bestselling books for the automotive industry: 'Just Faster", "Automotive Marketing Playbook", "Who Sold It?", "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and “Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail.” Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.Brian has led PCG's expansion into international markets where his training curriculum is being utilized by dealer groups and manufacturers as part of a change management process. PCG Companies include PCG Research, PCG Consulting, BPE Events, and PCG Digital.



