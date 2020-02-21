West Georgia Native & American Idol Finalist, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Returns to Mill Town Music Hall as a Headliner

The country singer-songwriter with a ‘Johnny Cash Heart’ to perform on Feb. 29

BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mill Town Music Hall welcomes Caleb Lee Hutchinson home for his first headlining concert at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 pm EST. After becoming a finalist on ABC’s American Idol: Season 16, Hutchinson has become one of America’s fastest rising country music singers and songwriters in Nashville. His rich baritone sound has captivated audiences across the country. Another former American Idol contestant from West Georgia, Jared Sanders, will serve as the opening act. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Ave.).Caleb Lee Hutchinson first made a name for himself in West Georgia by winning the ‘West Georgia Singoff’ four years in a row, from ages 13-17, that was hosted at Mill Town Music Hall. He capitalized on that popularity by performing on NBC’s The Voice, before finding great success on American Idol.“I am excited to headline at Mill Town Music Hall because it feels like home,” said Hutchinson. “I have been performing there since middle school and we are all like family.”Born in Dallas, Ga., Hutchinson became passionate about music at an early age. When he was only five years old, his grandmother bought a karaoke machine. He quickly fell in love with singing, especially songs by legends such as Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Hutchinson’s vocals harken back through history to combine for a more cutting-edge vision of modern country music. He had several years of performing under his belt before his first major-label single, Johnny Cash Heart, which put him on the charts when he was just 19. His latest release is Just Left of Me. Tickets for Hutchinson’s show are $35 for “Premium Reserved” and $30 for “Reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Tickets West at (888) 479-6300, online at www.MillTownMusicHall.com or through the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Crystal Gayle on February 8, Clay Walker on February 15, and T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune on March 7. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com , follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.# # #About Mill Town Music HallNamed Large Venue of the Year in 2016 by the Georgia Country Awards, Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), R.K. Redding Construction, Synovus Bank, GreyStone Power Corporation, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, West Georgia Roofing, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haney Farm and Ranch and Powersports, the Coca-Cola Company, John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC, West Georgia Technical College, and West Georgia Forklift Repair Service. Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.



