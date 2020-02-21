Federal banking agencies host the 2020 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference
February 21, 2020
Federal banking agencies host the 2020 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
For release at 1:00 p.m. EST
The 2020 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference takes place in Denver from March 9 to 12. The conference is hosted by the three federal banking agencies, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Reserve Banks of San Francisco, Kansas City, and Chicago.
This biennial conference offers participants from around the country the opportunity to learn about the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and to discuss best practices and emerging challenges in community development.
The 2020 program will feature discussions regarding innovations in community development policies and practice, CRA examination training, and community development tours of Denver.
For the full agenda and to register for the conference, please visit the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference website.
