BCW Group & Ternio Team Up to Offer BlockCard™ Across the Globe

Get Your BlockCard™ Today: https://getblockcard.com

HONG KONG, February 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCW Group has joined the Ternio partner network to offer Ternio's innovative crypto payments solution to a wide array of clients in the digital payments and digital assets space.BCW will add Ternio's BlockCard™ as a differentiated product set in an ever-growing range of customised whitelabel payments solutions that BCW provides to financial institutions; global payment rails, card-to-crypto offerings, banking on blockchain & white-label financial technology infrastructure used for digital payments and banking solutions.Kyle J. Baron, Managing Partner at BCW Group is inspired by what the Ternio team has accomplished. "As a strategy firm, we specialise in creating frictionless paths for consumers to convert fiat to crypto. BlockCard™ takes this vision another step forward by offering a customer-centric, hassle-free purchasing experience utilising virtual & physical debit cards; allowing customers to use their digital assets for purchasing everyday items with any merchant where major credit cards are accepted."“BlockCard has always been designed to be a global payments solution,” said Ian Kane, co-founder of Ternio. “As we expand BlockCard outside of the United States, we want to ensure a seamless on-boarding process for our international clientele. BCW has demonstrated an unparalleled amount of knowledge and professionalism in this space, making them the go-to choice as Ternio grows.”About BCW Group:We are a strategy consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia's - fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments - and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy.Reach out to see how we can transform your digital payments business: payments@bcw.groupAbout Ternio:Ternio is a leading blockchain company providing white label technology to enterprise organizations which gives blockchain and cryptocurrency real-world application. BlockCard™ is a crypto debit card platform, enabling card holders to purchase what they want with cryptocurrency anywhere major credit cards are accepted. BlockCard is the fastest, cheapest, and most convenient way for consumers to use their cryptocurrency when and how they want. You can learn more about Ternio https://ternio.io or BlockCard https://getblockcard.com by visiting these links.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.