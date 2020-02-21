Exclusive interview with Pharma Microbiology Boston Conference Chair Lynne Ensor, speaks about Coronavirus

Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

SMi Reports: Lynne Ensor, Parexel International discussed the latest development in the field, her thoughts on the developing regulatory environment and more.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference will convene in Boston on April 29th and 30th, 2020 to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical microbiologists and interdisciplinary scientists involved in manufacturing. It will also provide excellent opportunities to network, interact, exchange, as well as learn from industry experts and professionals from around the world.SMi Group caught up with the conference chair Lynne Ensor, Vice President, Technical, Parexel International , to find out more about her expertise and role in the industry, what she’s looking forward to at this year’s Microbiology East Coast Conference, what vital topic she’ll be addressing in her presentation, and much more.In particular, Lynne provided a thorough overview of significant developments within the field from over the past year, including a discussion on the new Corona Virus.The pharmaceutical microbiology market has matured greatly over recent years, what significant developments have you noticed in the last year within the field?“With the most recent media headlines dominating our news feeds, the coronavirus outbreak is an excellent starting point. Since the question posed specifically asks about recent maturity of pharmaceutical microbiology, this outbreak highlights the utilization of recent pharmaceutical microbiology advances. Some of these advances allowed the organism to be identified quickly to determine if it was in fact a novel organism (as mentioned below), may assist in the determination of its origin, and allow for development of diagnostics for earlier detection. Areas where improvements are still needed and could be addressed with future advances in pharmaceutical microbiology have also been highlighted by COVID-19 and similar outbreaks, such as understanding ‘super spreaders’ of the virus.”What are your thoughts on the developing regulatory environment in sterile and non-sterile manufacturing and how is this currently impacting your role?“Having recently departed from the FDA and having the opportunity to be involved in the development of countless regulations and guidance’s, the publication of the Agency’s guidance for microbiological consideration for non-sterile pharmaceutical manufacture is overdue and highly anticipated. The appropriate level of control and risk management within a manufacturing environment is critical.”The full interview can be downloaded and read from: www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/einpr4 Lynne will be presenting “Microbiological Quality Considerations in Non-Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC” on day one of the conference, which will cover:• Introduction of the FDA’s impending guidance on this topic• Regulatory Expectations for microbial control of non-sterile drugs• Case studies of microbiological contamination of non-sterile drug products to demonstrate the impact on product quality and the manufacturing processInterested parties can register for the event at: www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/einpr4 , and can save US$200, expires on February 28th, 2020.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020Conference: April 29th – 30th, 2020Workshops: May 1st, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA#SMiPharmaMicroEC--- ENDS –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.