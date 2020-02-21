Exclusive Interview with Martin Everett, CSO, Antabio, ahead of the Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020

SMi Reports: Martin Everett, Chief Scientific Officer, Antabio, to present at Superbugs & Superdrugs discussing the AMR market over the last year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s highly anticipated 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will commence on the 30th and 31st March 2020 and in London, UK.This year’s global focused two-day event is a must-attend for industry professionals looking to gain an in-depth knowledge of the scientific, economic, and regulatory challenges facing the critical global issue of antibiotic resistance. Attendees can hear from an international gathering of expert speakers giving their valuable perspectives on developments in antimicrobial research, novel antifungal agents , funding and regulations, and much more.For interested individuals to attend the conference, is available at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einPR4 Conference speaker Martin Everett spoke with SMi Group to discuss how the AMR market has matured over the last year, what he’ll be presenting at the conference and more.The AMR market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“The AMR market has matured into a sector with its own unique challenges and opportunities. In the last year, there has been increasing global recognition at the highest intergovernmental level of the problem, both in terms of the spread of resistance, which represents an acute unmet medical need, as well as the broken market for new antibiotics. At the same time, the failure of companies which have successfully taken new antibiotics through to the market has driven away investment and consequently the fragile pipeline of new drugs, which is almost exclusively within SMEs, is in danger of collapse. Concrete measures need to be implemented urgently to provide ‘pull’ incentives for investors. The coming year will be critical.”What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?“This past year, 2019, has seen further spread and evolution of NDM in all parts of the world. I will be addressing the global impact of NDM-mediated carbapenem resistance and presenting Antabio’s novel preclinical candidate beta-lactam/beta-lactamase combination as a targeted solution to this growing problem.”The full interview, agenda and speaker line-up brochure is available online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einPR4 The event is sponsored by Scynexis.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSuperbugs & Superdrugs 2020Conference: 30th – 31st March 2020Workshops: 1st April 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#SMiBugs--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



