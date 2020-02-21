CBD for PTSD in Veterans Benefits Discussed by Noted Brand

Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme, a manufacturer of world-class CBD products, has recently discussed the beneficial role of CBD for PTSD in veterans.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme continues its tradition of coming up with insightful articles related to CBD to benefit its growing clientele. A popular manufacturer of CBD products, the company shared the findings of a recent study related to CBD for PTSD in veterans in a recent blog post. Patriot Supreme offers a wide range of CBD products, including pure CBD oil, gummies, balm, capsules and gift bundles.Patriot Supreme's blog post is about the findings of a recent Canadian study on the efficacy of CBD for lowering the risk of suicide and depression in veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a psychiatric disorder that can occur in individuals who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Specifically, the study looked at whether cannabis use would reduce the occurrence of suicidal thoughts and depression in people with PTSD."The results of this study are quite promising and support other studies that have shown cannabis to be helpful in the treatment of PTSD. However, this study does have limitations. Those who participated in the study did not disclose how often, how much or the type of cannabis they used. The lack of a double-blind control group and the small number of participants makes it difficult to come to a perfect conclusion," the article mentioned.Patriot Supreme is the brainchild of Justin Elenburg, a disabled Air Force veteran. The company strives to deliver superior CBD products created for veterans as well as non-military users all over the United States. Its vision is not only to provide high-quality CBD products and their benefits but also to create a community of giving back, a community of warmth, kindness and support.All THC free CBD oil products from Patriot Supreme are produced using American-grown hemp that is all-natural and GMO-free. The final products are lab tested for CBD and THC content, pesticides and other unwanted substances. To ensure complete customer safety, Patriot Supreme's CBD products are triple-certified.To find out more about Patriot Supreme and its range of world-class CBD products, please visit the company's official website.###

CBD for PTSD in Veterans Benefits Discussed by Noted Brand



