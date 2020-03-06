New Book Authors Publishing - Publish your book today

The Chemist (Coming soon - March 2020) Temple of the Mermaid (Coming soon - March 2020) New Nation Party (On sale now)

Why publish? There's a reader for every book! New Book Authors publishing is waiting to discover yours.

The best reviewed and most trusted publisher for new and experienced authors.” — - New Book Authors Publishing

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book Authors Publishing will publish your book as a paperback and eBook (hardcover option is available) and widely distribute your book to major book retailers. We are a full service publisher. We format your book for print, edit your book for errors, design your book cover, publish, and distribute your book. We also help authors establish an imprint and understand the business of publishing books. Authors retain 100% of their publishing and distribution rights and also 100% ownership of their copyright. We publish all genres, including children's books. Authors will be able to view their sales in real time via their author dashboard. Eligible books will be submitted to the Library of Congress for a Library of Congress Control Number.

When you contact New Book Authors Publishing, you connect directly to a publisher who will answer questions about our process and what it entails. We are not a call center staffed with pushy or shady sales people. We are book publishers who love reading and editing books. We have great relationships with our authors and know every author and book by name. We appreciate the art of the written word and that authors are contacting us to share amazing stories with readers around the world. For more information, visit us on http://newbookauthors.com and click PUBLISH NOW.

Everything you need to know about New Book Authors Publishing is right at your fingertips. We are so excited to work on your book.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

New Book Authors Publishing is accepting manuscripts. When you submit, please submit your final draft. We do not accept incomplete or unfinished manuscripts. If your book is accepted and the process begins, we will review your manuscript and edit for errors and typos before it published. However, we are the last set of eyes that should see your manuscript before it goes to print, so it is expected that authors have read and edited their manuscripts to the best of their ability before submitting. We want to see your best work.

We reserve the right to reject manuscripts that may require an extensive amount of corrections or is otherwise, not at an appropriate stage to begin the publishing process. Please review our Web Site in full before submitting your manuscript. We have made as much information available to authors as possible.

Questions? Visit our web site and complete the form (best option). Or send emails to: questions(at)newbookauthors.com

https://twitter.com/NewBookAuthors

https://www.facebook.com/newbookauthors



