Attention Code Officials and Trade Contractors Needing Continuing Education CEUs

ICC Approved Courses now on-line and on-demand to be completed on your schedule. EnergySmart Institute announces self-paced courses on energy codes and more.

Quality courses designed for the best online on-demand experience for new and experienced professionals alike.” — Sharla Riead, EnergySmart Institute Instructor

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICC Approved CEU Courses are available on-line, on-demand, and can be completed 100% on your own schedule. The EnergySmart Institute announces the availability of eight fully self-paced courses ranging from 0.4 to 0.9 CEUs that explore topics ranging from construction basics to the latest energy code requirements.

This training from EnergySmartInstitute.com is engaging and holds your interest. Best of all it is immediately available to the student on registration and remains in the student’s account for later review as desired. Once the course is complete, an ICC Approved Certificate is immediately provided to the student for use to renew professional certifications as required.

The EnergySmart Institute provides training and certification opportunities to a wide range of professionals. Trade Contractors can become certified as EnergySmart Contractors and work on teams with Home Energy Raters to provide energy efficiency upgrades for new construction and existing housing stock. The EnergySmart Institute provides training for Code Officials, Trade Contractors, Energy Professionals, Home Energy Raters, Energy Program Managers, and others.

Energy Smart Institute is brought to you by Hathmore Technologies, LLC with over 40 years experience in the energy efficiency, clean energy systems and certified college-level instruction. (Attn: EIN PRESSWIRE Editor: Please insert link to previous press release here)

Partnering with Hathmore to develop professional websites and educational courses online is Doff Industries.

