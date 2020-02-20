Sean Mireskandari Iran Flag

“Members of this regime, especially the likes of Khamenei lied to the Iranian people before they even deposed the Shah of Iran.” – Sean Mireskandari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s most senior diplomat has conceded that Iranians “were lied to” for days following the Islamic Republic’s accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner last month, which left 176 people dead. Iran initially claimed a technical malfunction caused the plane to crash, before admitting three days later that it was actually brought down by missiles. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s admission, which came at a summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, is the first time an Iranian official has referred to those initial claims from Tehran as a lie.

It seems that power attorney, Sean Mireskandari, has a very strong opinion towards the Iranian government and believes people need to know the truth of who they are and that the government needs to held accountable. Sean states that “Members of this regime, especially the likes of Khamenei lied to the Iranian people before they even deposed the Shah of Iran. They live by lies and the people of Iran know this. The Iranian people do not believe anything they say and just want them to leave, which they won’t unless forced to do so.”

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets shortly after to protest the shootdown and the government’s attempts to shield the truth about it. Meanwhile, Iran’s president threatened European soldiers in the Middle East, saying they “could be in danger” after Britain, France, and Germany formally challenged Tehran over breaking the limits of its nuclear deal. “Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” said President Hassan Rouhani.

“The government of Iran, including Zarif, were informed that the plane was shot down within minutes of the tragic event,” states Sean. “It was only after the Ukrainian, Canadian and USA government applied pressure, did they concede. The biggest liar of all is Zarif who’s father is a big wig ayatollah. The demonstrators are out on the streets, not only because of the shooting down of the plane but as part of a long-standing defiance and fight for freedom.” It seems that the Iranian government only conceded not for the people, but rather to save themselves.

Sean Mireskandari is here to share even more information about such events and wants the correct information spread. “We have information that the shooting was intentional as the bodyguard of Soleimani was on the plane with important documents as well as four IRGC generals who had fled with their families and important documents,” states Sean. “It has been said, but no evidence presented yet, that the pilot was ordered to return, he refused and that’s why it was shot down. It is impossible for it to be an error.” Sean seems to suggest that there is some foul play involved, perhaps a cover-up and which is why the people were lied to in the first place.

In any case, it seems that this event is not one of the first of its kind to happen. History tends to repeat itself and Sean believes the past has shown how unreliable the government sources are and that why the current statements by the government officials in Iran can be completely false. “When the Iran Air plane was shot by an American carrier, some 30 years ago, over the gulf, Khamenei gave a speech at that time that there was no way it could have been fired in error, etc. That video of his then speech has spread like wildfire in Iran and is causing serious damage to the regimes’ argument that it was a mistake,” concludes Sean Mireskandari.

It appears this regime has always had some very large gaps in their arguments. Time will tell how this will be settled and how the people will come back from this.



