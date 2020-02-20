American Fidelity Named One of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

AF Colleagues Back to School Celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity is one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For , as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune. This is American Fidelity’s 14th appearance on the list, coming in at No. 53 in 2020.“One of our key objectives is cultivating a workplace where our Colleagues are excited and engaged in serving our Customers,” said Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity president and COO. “As part of the feedback process for inclusion on the list, 97% of Colleagues agreed with the statement ‘I have a clear understanding of who our Customer is and my role in serving them’ and 92% say they want to work here for a long time. This information helps us know that we’re meeting our goal to be an employer of choice and to be a different opinion to our Customers.”Fortune noted that American Fidelity’s focus on supporting Colleagues’ values through community efforts was one of the key elements in creating a great place to work. American Fidelity provides Colleagues with paid time off annually for community service, or Colleagues can earn $10 an hour for volunteering, payable to the charity, up to $1,000 a year. Monthly charity days and annual campaigns for the United Way, Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank and a school supply drive provide numerous opportunities for Colleagues to give back.To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations across the country.Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives and thrive during downturns.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance and Best Workplaces for Diversity.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.



