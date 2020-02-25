Master Your Next Adventure With the New Generation of Elinchrom Studio Flash Units
Elinchrom invites studio photographers to get out of their comfort zone with their newly unveiled mid-range compact studio flashes, ELC 125 & ELC 500.
Built to handle creative adventures reliably and consistently, the ELCs feature TTL with Manual Lock, HSS, Smart Pro-Active Cooling, Auto-On, and direct compatibility with Elinchrom’s world-renown light modifiers.
Always Prepared
The ELCs are ready to go the moment inspiration strikes you. With Auto-On, the unit is always in standby mode with your previous settings saved, and the onboard TTL speeds up dialing in your next exposure. The Manual Lock function enables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings for quick adjustments or to explore creative effects.
Engineered to Last
Every aspect of the ELC 125 and 500 has been designed and rigorously tested to deliver maximum reliability and extended lifetime. Elinchrom created the ELCs to last through your next adventure. And the one after. And many after that.
Stay Cool Under Pressure
With Elinchrom’s Smart Pro-Active Cooling, the ELCs learn your shooting style and adapt their cooling cycles around it, never interrupting your creative flow. Plus, their cleverly engineered airflow design and low-noise, speed-controlled fan can handle the heaviest of workloads.
Explore More
As important as a solid studio strobe is, the light modifier is where the real magic happens. The bayonet Quick-Lock system grants you direct access to Elinchrom’s world-renowned light modifiers. Combined with the ELC’s bright, daylight LED modeling lamp to aid your pre-visualization. The potential to evolve your lighting style is endless.
Unlimited Flexibility
Your equipment should never limit you. Whether you are experimenting in your living room or working in a large studio, the ELC 125 and 500 can acclimate. Both can be powered down to 7 Ws so that you can reach your desired depth of field or add only a hint of light. Plus, with HSS, you can freeze motion, overpower ambient light and darken backgrounds.
Edit Less, Deliver Faster
Elinchrom’s precise color science and accuracy over the whole power range enable you to deliver professional and consistent results to your clients with less wasted time and money in post-production.
Wireless Freedom
Never miss a shot with Elinchrom’s Skyport radio-frequency system compatible with 7 camera brands. You also get intuitive control of flash settings from your camera and your computer. Even non-Elinchrom units and speedlights can be integrated into the wireless setup via the Elinchrom Skyport Receiver Plus.
ELC 125 / ELC 500 Key Features:
-Color Accuracy
Elinchrom employs precise color science ensuring accuracy over the whole power range.
-Smart Pro-Active Cooling
The ELCs learn your shooting style and adapt their cooling cycle around it. The airflow design and low -noise speed-controlled fan can handle heavy workloads.
-TTL with Manual Lock
Enables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings.
-Sync up to 1/8000s with HSS
Freeze motion, overpower ambient light and darken backgrounds.
-Illuminated Group Color Indicators
The side logos illuminate in the given color group for immediate visual identification.
-Robust Metal Tilt-Head
Practical ergonomics and a two-way metal tilt-head let you adjust large modifiers swiftly and precisely.
-Unique Centered Umbrella Fitting
Created to maximize umbrella illumination and extend creative options with the Elinchrom Deflector System to modify hardness, softness, or tone sharp shadow edges.
-Wide Power Range
The ELC 125 and ELC 500 can be powered down to 7 Ws to reach your desired depth of field or add only a hint of light.
-Bayonet Quick-Lock System
An improved speed ring mount grants you direct access to Elinchrom’s world-renowned light modifiers.
-Intuitive and Clear Interface
Clever and clear interface designed to provide the most efficient user experience with the vital flash duration information displayed.
-Customizable Favorite Button
Grants direct access to your favorite feature.
-Compatible with the Best Modifiers
The potential to evolve your lighting style is endless.
About Elinchrom
We deliver lighting solutions to all visual creators.
By creating the world’s most portable and durable lighting gear, we desire above all else to be a source of inspiration to all adventurous spirits everywhere; helping them capture and share life’s most beautiful and greatest moments.
We are the brand that brings light to their adventures.
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
