BAE Systems Signs up as the Lead Sponsor for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020

SMi Reports: BAE Systems returns as a Lead Sponsor for the Air Mission Planning and Support conference, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news, ‘BAE Systems will develop software for semi-autonomous multi-domain mission planning under a new contract received from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)’*. This innovative development will provide military operators the advantage of using battlespace resources across space, land, air and sea domains. (Source: Airforce Technology)With that in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce BAE Systems as a Lead Sponsor for the highly anticipated Air Mission Planning and Support conference, taking place on 21st – 22nd April, in London . The conference will explore the latest advancements in air mission planning, specifically focusing on maximising air power, data management, multi-domain command and control, fifth generation integration and more.The early bird saving of £100 will expire on 28th February 2020. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR5 In keeping with the multi-domain software development from BAE Systems, Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 draws on an impressive speaker line-up who will be providing key briefings on the subject.Delegates can expect to hear top presentations about multi-domain command and control (MDC2) capabilities from Wing Commander Jason Wells, SO1 Equipment Capability, JALO presenting on ‘Mission Planning from the Ground — The JALO Perspective and the Requirements for Directing Combat Aircraft from a Forward Position’ covering:- Multi-Domain operations and planning across services – assessing JALO capabilities in effectively planning and directing air missions from the ground- The technological and equipment demands to effectively communicate and guarantee real-time information flow- Assessing the need for bespoke, JTAC, mission focused training: understanding and developing training to meet modern threats and ensure effective air powerFlight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU briefing on ‘Assessing the Rotary Specific Procedures and Systems Required for Effective Mission Planning Operations and the Requirements for Effective Coordination Across Domains’ covering:- Multi-domain mission planning and the requirements on the operator- Land or air? The impact on mission planning procedures and processes- Improving army and air force interoperability through standardised approaches to mission planningMr Kenneth L Kash, Chief, Combat Air Forces Mission Planning, CAF, US Air Force presenting on ‘Looking to the Future — Effective Strategies for Ensuring New Developments are Readily Available to the Warfighter’ covering:- The challenges of managing and coordinating data flow across domains- The ever-growing importance of cyber security in streamlining and securing data management- Looking forward: analysing how tomorrow’s technology is set to impact on today’s dynamic challengesWith senior military and industry expert speakers presenting at the event, delegates will have the opportunity to explore emerging aircraft technologies, strategic planning and future platforms to take Air Mission Planning into the next generation.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR5 Air Mission Planning and Support21st – 22nd April 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:Lead Sponsor: BAE SystemsFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.*‘BAE Systems to develop software for multi-domain mission planning’ (Airforce Technology: December, 2019) https://www.airforce-technology.com/news/bae-software-multi-domain-mission-planning/ --END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



