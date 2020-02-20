Master Peace Officer and Law Enforcement Educator Steve Cherry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rogers once said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

“I'm a helper,” says Steve Cherry. “I've been a helper for nearly 50 years. I take it very seriously.”

Steve Cherry is a Master Peace Officer with 47 years in law enforcement experience. Cherry is currently a reserve officer in the town of Pottsboro outside Dallas.

“The Bible says blessed are the peacemakers,” says Cherry. “A police officer in uniform is a symbol of the community, and we represent assistance.

Cherry had dreamed of being a police officer since he was a 14-year old Law Enforcement Explorer Scout.

“My parents were not crazy about my choice of career,” he recalls. “Are you sure you want to do this? It's a big sacrifice. But law enforcement was really law enforcement back then. Most of the cops were military veterans.”

In addition to his service as a police officer, Cherry has also taught college credit criminal justice courses on law enforcement, criminal justice and forensics and crime prevention at Denison High School, community colleges and police academies for 36 years.

“I've seen a lot of men and women who are just on fire to be a police officer,” says Cherry. “It is a calling. I've got dozens and dozens of former students that have gone into law enforcement. I’ve even got some students who are already retired.”

Cherry says law enforcement and teaching are not separate for him. You have to be well grounded, whether you're a cop or a teacher, because you're going to get challenged over and over again.

“There is nothing I teach my students that I don’t have firsthand knowledge of,” says Cherry. “I tell them about the bad stuff on the first day of class. We're going to talk about bad things happening to good people and bad things happening to bad people. We're going to talk about stuff you will not hear in another classroom in this building. And it will be the truth.”

Cherry is also the author of two books: While on Routine Patrol and The Cows Don't Know It's Christmas.

Close Up Radio will feature Steve Cherry in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 24th at 5pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.