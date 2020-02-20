Drug Testing Shop Delivers Professional Drug Test Kits to the Public

New Ecommerce Site Offers Professional Devices for Workplace or Personal Use

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InOut Labs today announced the release of its new website, drugtestingshop.com , a site that makes professional instant drug testing devices available to individuals and organizations. Drug Testing Shop came about as a response to customer demand, and simplifies the whole process of finding high quality professional drug and alcohol testing devices at competitive prices.“We have been procuring these products for our clients for years, but never really promoted it,” says Tim Thoelecke, President of InOut Labs. “Because our core business is employee drug testing, we cannot afford to offer inferior, imported products.”Features and benefits of Drug Testing Shop’s offerings include.• American-manufactured urine, saliva and breath test devices• Most devices are approved for workplace drug testing.• Shipped directly from the manufacturer, and prices are very competitive.• “No THC” options availableEmployee drug testing has been around since the early 1990s and has recently drawn attention as a result of the opioid addiction problem combined with marijuana legalization in many states. When it comes to marijuana legalization, "Employers don't like it," says Thoelecke. "Client response has varied, however," he continues. "Some employers have implemented drug testing programs. Others have removed marijuana from the drug test panel."In response to these changes, InOut Labs now offers a number of drug test panels and test kits that do not include THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.The Drug Testing Shop web site was launched on February 19, 2020 and offers urine and saliva tests for drugs and alcohol, and even a one-time-use alcohol breath tester. For more information on instant drug and alcohol test kits, visit drugtestingshop.comAbout InOut LabsInOut Labs is a recognized drug testing and background screening company that empowers employers and individuals to take control of their own health, safety and productivity by providing world-class drug testing and wellness testing services, while making the customer experience smooth and painless. Founded in 2012, InOut Labs offers more than 5000 tests, and your results are always confidential.



