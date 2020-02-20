RetailNext and YOOBIC Partner to Better In-Store Shopping Experiences

Software Platforms Integrate to Provide Operational Solutions to Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced a partnership with YOOBIC , the leading retail physical experience platform, to empower retailers to make data-driven decisions to better accommodate the needs of today’s shoppers. YOOBIC highlighted the partnership earlier this week at Euroshop in Dusseldorf, Germany, in booth D96 in Hall 3.“RetailNext is excited to enter into this partnership with YOOBIC,” said Gonzalo de Caralt, global Head of Partnerships at RetailNext. “Since pioneering the in-store retail analytics space over a decade ago, RetailNext has been committed to furthering innovation and building a partner ecosystems to fully enable retailers to become better retailers. The collaboration with YOOBIC is yet another key step forward.”“Our retail clients need to react with speed to changes in their business, and by using insights delivered by RetailNext to take action through YOOBIC, retailers will be able to move with an agility and decisiveness that is not currently possible,” said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC.By integrating RetailNext’s comprehensive smart store retail analytics into YOOBIC’s delivery platform, retailers will benefit from receiving just-in-time notifications on a multitude of key performance indicators, allowing them to make decisions and deploy in real time, bringing the nimble agility of e-commerce retailing to brick-and-mortar stores.“In this era of shopper-led retail, it’s critical for brands to understand how shoppers pursue their shopping journeys, both online and in-store,” continued de Caralt. “But, even more important is the ability to draw conclusions and actionable insights from data, and take proactive measures to engage with shoppers on their own terms, for what’s good for shoppers is good for the business of retail.”In furthering its commitment to help retailers become better retailers, RetailNext will collaborate with YOOBIC and co-host a webinar , “How to Leverage Store Analytics to Power Sales Growth,” on March 10, 10:00 am PST. Participants can register for free at get.retailnext.net/retailnext-yoobic-webinar.About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###RetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



