autotext.me overhauls its follow-up feature to give increased functionality and options to both shops and customers

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces new, robust enhancements to its follow-up message feature. autotext.me clients can now send their customers a follow-up message that includes a link to a mobile-friendly landing page, which allows them to choose from up to four social review sites that have been preselected by the shop.

“autotext.me has always had a follow-up message feature, but now we’ve taken it to the next level. We’ve given shops more control to better manage their follow-up process and increased options for customers to leave reviews,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “Believe it or not, some customers don’t like Google and won’t leave you a good review but will leave you a Facebook review if presented with the option. Now, customers are provided with a review platform that is more appealing to them.”

Shops are further empowered with the ability to review the list of customers to receive a follow-up message and individually remove recipients, if desired. Additionally, a shop can determine what time of day and how many days after the customer visit to send a follow-up message.

-------------------------------------------------------

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is a comprehensive, cloud-based tool delivering digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes, leading to greater shop efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me.

Visit us at www.autotext.me.



