ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Self Improvement Intervention Coach Erika Rado

Erika Rado Self Improvement Intervention Coach & Founder of Spirit Bird Intuitive Arts to be featured on ACC GLOBAL NEWS on Spirit, Healing & Life Transitions

The amazingly talented Erika Rado has the ability to capture your life stories and emotions & transfer them to a work of Art so incredible that the visual mutates into an empowering energy” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Rado Spirit Bird Intuitive Arts Bellingham, WAACC GLOBAL NEWS Interview with Erika Rado, Founder of Spirit Bird Intuitive Arts on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, 2020 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m.) EST., WashingtonContact: Erika RadoPhone: 1 (360)-393-7229Email:Erika@ErikaRado.MeWebsite: WWW.ERIKARADO.ME Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global News Features Self Improvement Intervention Coach Erika Rado of Spirit Bird Intuitive Arts on Spirit, Soul, Healing & Life TransitionsACC News Talk Radio Features Erika RadoBellingham, WA – Art evokes thought. Art evokes emotion. For the countless number of people that have worked with Erika Rado through her healing art coaching sessions, they will attest that art also evokes and inspires positive change.For the better part of 30 years, Erika Rado has incorporated in her practice a wildly successful blend of healing techniques. Her career began with licensed massage therapy, grounded in intuition. Her art healing, meditation and energy healing now ride the crest of her long professional development. Whether it’s individual or group sessions, those going through transitional phases, relationship limbo or corporate setbacks, clients engage in Erika’s sessional work and reap the benefits.The setting of Erika’s art healing sessions is warm and welcoming as clients join her via FaceTime, Zoom, Skype or in person. Erika creates a safe space and paints impressions of the clients. Focused on the client while they observe her painting, it’s simply the presence of the individual that leads to the finished art piece, which is completed through inner vision.Inspired by her own healing from a tumultuous, narcissistic relationship, Erika combined her diverse strengths in fine art, intuition and innate healing, to create a brand new approach for assisting others through any life turmoil or change. The result is her visionary art healing sessions.Erika’s art sessions aid in understanding the questions and solutions to limiting behavior and blockages that are keeping people from living to their full potential. In one session, the heart and soul of the client is affirmed and guided back on the life path to fulfillment. To ensure that clients are able to continue on this positive path on their own time, revisiting the session experience, Erika provides an audio recording of the discussion of the painting, along with the original artwork created in the session.“I show people they can feel bold about getting to the answers they seek. There’s no limit to what we can do. Give yourself the opportunity to take back responsibility for what you wish to create in your life. Learn to be your own visionary. You can gain new clarity and grounded enthusiasm for your life,” exclaims Rado.Erika is releasing a new book about how her art session work came to be and how it can fit perfectly in the process of inner awakening. Erika also has a new world project called the Peaceful Horse Project, inspired by five horses that she has rescued. Erika has various products available now, including a soothing body butter for humans, and Peaceful Horse Lotion, which nurtures healing skin and acts as a stress reliever for horses in transition.Erika Rado will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio on Thursday, February 20th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.spiritbirdintuitivearts.com , email erika@erikarado.me or call 360-393-7229.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



