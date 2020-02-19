DigitalMR announces COO appointment

Akis Damalis, DigitalMR COO Michalis Michael, DigitalMR CEO

London-based DigitalMR has appointed Efthymios (Akis) Damalis as its Chief Operating Officer.

It’s great to be part of DigitalMR - and it couldn’t have been at a better time!” — Akis Damalis, DigitalMR COO

LONDON, UK, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based DigitalMR - a technology company with a proprietary AI based data analytics platform that helps clients make data driven decisions, has appointed Efthymios (Akis) Damalis as its Chief Operating Officer.Akis Damalis is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), with substantial international experience in company and project management. His experience includes over a decade at Synovate Ltd as a key-account manager, Regional Key Account Director of one of the biggest FMCG and one of the biggest automotive companies in the world and Operations Director for the company’s 30+ countries.Michalis Michael, DigitalMR CEO, said: "Akis and I have worked together at MEMRB and Synovate for over a decade. I always had great respect for his engineering approach to creating systems and processes and his second to none people skills. I look forward to the great things I know he will achieve with his team out of Cyprus. I am confident that, not only will we reach the same levels of success we enjoyed working together at Synovate, but will exceed them by far."On his recent appointment as DigitalMR COO, Akis Damalis said: "It’s great to be part of DigitalMR - and it couldn’t have been at a better time! The leadership’s vision and relentless effort in creating a team that utilises state-of-the-art AI technology in the field of market research and more generally in data analytics for so many use cases, creates a huge opportunity for the future of this field. I am excited to work with Michalis and his team in playing our own part, in shaping this future.”About DigitalMRDigitalMR is a technology company with proprietary solutions for social intelligence and online communities . It specialises in the use of AI for the analysis of unstructured data and the integration of Social, Survey, and Sales data for unique actionable insights. Following years of R&D, DigitalMR’s main areas of research include text and image analytics, particularly sentiment and semantic (topics) analysis in ANY language, emotions analysis, and image theme and logo detection. DigitalMR works with multinationals in various sectors such as FMCG, retail, banking & finance, telecoms, and NGOs.Contactinfo@digital-mr.com



