New Orthodontist in Harrisburg Offering Affordable Braces for Only $3,995

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is now open in Harrisburg. This new office marks the orthodontist’s seventh location in eastern Pennsylvania. Offices are also located in Reading, Blandon, Easton, Allentown, Exton, and Lansdale.

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Harrisburg for only $3,995. Thousands of patients are already smiling brighter because of the low-cost, high-quality care that Exeter Orthodontics makes possible.

Braces from Exeter Orthodontics are all-inclusive, covering x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and even emergency visits. Payment plans are also available.

“I am excited that Exeter Orthodontics gets to bring its affordable care to the Harrisburg area,” says Dr. John Yoffe, orthodontist in Harrisburg. “We cannot wait to meet new patients and show them all that a new smile makes possible.”

Free consultations are available. To request an appointment, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New Harrisburg braces patients are currently being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

