Global Ethylene Propylene Market Size| Share| Trends| Types By TBRC

The global ethylene propylene market was worth $9.82 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and reach $14.12 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethylene propylene market is expected to grow at a rate of about 10% and reach $14.12 billion by 2023. The use of ethylene propylene across various industries contributes to the growth of the ethylene propylene market.

However, release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while manufacturing ethylene propylene causes environmental pollution, which is challenging the EPDM market growth.

The ethylene propylene market consists of sales of ethylene propylene and related services. Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene-component. It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds. Industrial applications include weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, electrical insulation, roofing membranes, rubber mechanical goods, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanizates, and motor oil additive applications.

The global ethylene propylene market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The ethylene propylene market is segmented into solution polymerization and suspension polymerization.

By Geography - The global ethylene propylene is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific ethylene propylene market accounts for the largest share in the global ethylene propylene market with around 68% of the market.

Trends In The Ethylene Propylene Market

The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feedstock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market. Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability.

Potential Opportunities In The Ethylene Propylene Market

With increase in demand from the automotive industry among others, the scope and potential for the global ethylene propylene market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johns Manville, Inc., Kumho Polychem, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Versalis S.p.A.

