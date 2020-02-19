Preliminary Attendee list released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020

Defence Logisitcs Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMi Reports: With less than 2 weeks go until the conference in Budapest, the preliminary attendee list has been released

HUNGARY, BUDAPEST, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than two weeks' time, SMi Group will open its doors to the highly anticipated Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place on 3rd-4th March 2020 in Budapest.Chaired by Brigadier General (Ret’d) Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistics Association, this year’s event will bring together leading military Logisticians from the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovenia, making this the most senior logistics and supply chain conference in the region.For those interested in attending the event, ensure to register soon to secure a place at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/einpr7 Snapshot of Preliminary Attendees by Organisation:21st Theatre Sustainment Command | BR International Consulting Services GmbH | Bullet ID Corporation | Bundeswehr Logistics Command | Continest Technologies PLC | Crowley Government Services | Crowley Maritime Corporation HQ | Czech Armed Forces | Czech MoD | Defense Logistics Agency | GOFA Gacher Fahrzeugbau GmbH |Hungarian Defence Forces Logistics Centre | Hungarian Defence Forces Command | Hungarian Military Logistic Association | Joint Logistics Command of Finnish Defence Forces | Kropp Holdings, Inc (KHI Inc.) | Lithuanian Armed Forces | Logistic Command of the Latvian National Armed Forces | Multinational Logistics Coordination Centre (MLCC) | National Defence Academy | NATO | Norlense AS | Polish Armed Forces |Slovenian Armed Forces | Thielmann WEW GmbH | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden | UK MoD | US Army Futures Command | US Cargo Systems | Western Global Ltd | WilNor Governmental Services AS |World Fuel Services Europe LtdSnapshot of Preliminary Attendees by Job Title:Air Force Systems Development Branch | Business Development Manager | Chief Executive Officer | Chief Commercial Officer | Chief Director, Group Boss | Chief of Logistics | Chief of Staff | Command and Control Systems Development Branch | Command Sergeant Major | Commander of Logistic Brigade | Commercial Project Manager | Deputy Chief Logistics Director | Deputy Chief of Staff | Deputy Commander | Deputy Commanding Officer | Deputy Director | Director of Logistics Operations | Director of Manufacturing and Sales | Director Support Division | European Account Manager | Executive Officer | General Manager | Head of Sales Department | Land Force Systems Development Branch | Lecturer & Researcher | Logistics Inspector | Logistic Vehicles Senior Operations Manager | Military Account Director | NATO Logistic/ Enablement Policy | President | Regional Manager Germany/Transportation Advisor | Sales Engineer Military Systems | Sales Manager | Senior Executive Specialist | Senior Staff Officer | Vice PresidentThe full preliminary attendee list is available in the Download section on the event website at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/einpr7 The fifth annual event will provide a platform to explore new developments with topics including working with third party suppliers to increase transportation versatility, maximising freedom of action and force readiness, and the innovations driving more streamlined logistic operations.DEFENCE LOGISTICS CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE3rd-4th March 2020Budapest, HungaryGold Sponsor: BR International Consulting Services & Crowley Maritime CorporationSponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Continest, GOFA, KH Inc, Maxi-Cargo, U.S. Cargo Systems, Western Global, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



