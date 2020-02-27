HYATT HOTELS IN THAILAND UNVEIL STAYCATION PACKAGES

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Park Hyatt Bangkok Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit

For a limited time only, Thai residents get exclusive offers for exhilarating city or beach stays.

PHUKET, THAILAND, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether for a business trip or weekend getaway, Hyatt Hotels in Thailand have launched superb staycation packages with special rates and extra benefits. From pristine beaches and tropical recreation to rooftop bars and exquisite dining, participating hotels are ideally located for the perfect staycation in Thailand. With prices ranging from THB 3,296 – THB 12,900 net per night, there is something to cater for every budget, while added benefits offer inspired culinary possibilities.Bangkok Staycation PackagesThailand residents have the opportunity to take in cultured dining and lifestyle experiences on a city break at one of the centrally located Hyatt hotels, with easy access to sightseeing, shopping and star attractions.The Standard Room Package at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok features club access for breakfast, all-day refreshment, and evening cocktails for two as well as a THB 500 dining credit, all for THB 5,500 net per room per night. A Garden Villa package for THB 12,900 net features the same inclusions with the added benefit of the enhanced suite category and unlimited body massage treatments in private villa.At Hyatt Regency Bangkok Suhhumvit, conveniently located with direct access to BTS Skytrain Nana Station, enjoy accommodation for THB 5,700 net per night with two benefits from an array of dining experiences, including; International breakfast buffet; lunch buffet with unlimited grilled river prawns; Sukhumvit Gallery Afternoon Tea set; Khao Tom Set Dinner and Signature Cocktails at Spectrum Lounge & Bar for two persons.Situated in the heart of Bangkok on Sukhumvit Soi 24, Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit is a mere 250 meters from BTS Phrom Phong Station and ideal for perusing the upscale shopping malls in EmDistrict. For THB 3,296 net per room per night, take advantage of a complimentary signature beverage at the rooftop AIRE bar as you gaze out of over the skyline and includes breakfast for two.Located within the top 27 floors of the Central Embassy retail complex, Park Hyatt Bangkok offers an oasis of calm amid the bustle of the city. Renowned for the hotel’s world-class contemporary architecture and luxurious residential interiors, enjoy exceptional accommodation for THB9,299 net/night with choice of two exquisite dining experiences; International buffet breakfast for 2 persons; exclusive lunch set at The Embassy Room; Park Hyatt Signature Afternoon Tea or signature cocktails at the Penthouse Rooftop Bar.Beach Staycation PackagesWith palm-fringed white sand beaches, award-winning golf courses and world-renowned dive sites, Thailand is one of the most desirable destinations for a relaxing getaway. Thailand residents can trim down their travel time and maximize their enjoyment at two Hyatt Regency branded resorts, one at Thailand’s premier island of Phuket, the other at the beach town of Hua Hin, just a three hour drive from Bangkok.Featuring one of Phuket’ largest oceanfront infinity pools, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is situated along a secluded headland with wide ocean vistas from the hillside setting and just a short 10-minute drive from the nightlife, entertainment and shopping hub of Patong Beach . Enjoy a stay in an Ocean View Room for THB 5,816 net per night with club access for continental breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening canapés with wine, plus complimentary welcome cocktails for 2 at the Pool Bar.Hyatt Regency Hua Hin is a renowned beachfront resort with first class recreational facilities, swimming pools with giant waterslide and award-winning THE BARAI Spa. Stay in a newly renovated Hyatt Guestroom with breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children, 2 spa vouchers worth THB 1,000 net and 10% discount at its food and beverage outlets, for THB 4,500 net per room per night.Thai residents may book Staycation packages until 31 March 2020 for stays until 30 April 2020, subject to room availability.For reservations and additional information, please see below:Park Hyatt BangkokTel. +66 2 012 1234 E-mail: bangkok.park@hyatt.comMedia Contact: akirawat.sakulrangsi@hyatt.comGrand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok:Tel. +66 2254 1234 E-mail: bangkok.grand@hyatt.comMedia Contact: jittrarat.likhitkiatikul@hyatt.comHyatt Regency Bangkok SuhhumvitTel. +66 2 098 1234 E-mail: bkkhr-rsvn@hyatt.comMedia Contact: pornpanit.nipattasat@hyatt.comHyatt Regency Phuket ResortE-mail: reservations.phuket@hyattregency.comMedia Contact: roger.gibson@hyatt.comHyatt Regency Hua HinTel. +66 32 521 234 E-mail: huahin.regency@hyatt.comMedia Contact: benjawan.iamsa-ard@hyatt.comHyatt Place Bangkok SukhumvitTel. +66 2 055 1234 E-mail: bangkok.place@hyatt.comMedia Contact: kanyaporn.khuayjarernpanishk@hyatt.com###########ABOUT PARK HYATTPark Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 41 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.ABOUT GRAND HYATTAround the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design.Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.ABOUT HYATT REGENCYThe Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.ABOUT HYATT PLACEHyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 300 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.หากคุณกำลังมองหาที่พักสำหรับการเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจ หรือการพักผ่อนสำหรับวันหยุด โรงแรมในเครือไฮแอท ประเทศไทย พร้อมมอบแพ็กเกจสเตย์เคชั่น ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ห้องพักราคาสุดพิเศษ ที่มาพร้อมกับ ร้านอาหารบนรูฟท็อปสุดหรู และมื้ออาหารสุดพรีเมียม หรือจะเป็นชายหาดส่วนตัวพร้อมกิจกรรมผ่อนคลายสำหรับเด็กๆและครอบครัว โรงแรมในเครือไฮแอทพร้อมมอบประสบการณ์ที่น่าจดจำให้กับท่านด้วยการเดินทางที่สะดวก ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโรงแรมใจกลางกรุงเทพมหานคร หรือรีสอร์ทอันเงียบสงบที่ภูเก็ตและหัวหินด้วยราคาสุทธิเริ่มต้นเพียง 3,296 บาท ต่อห้องต่อคืน ทำให้แพ็กเกจสเตย์เคชั่น จากโรงแรมและรีสอร์ทในเครือไฮแอท ประเทศไทย เป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีสำหรับทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการพักผ่อนในวันหยุดพร้อมครอบครัวหรือเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจก็ตามแพ็กเกจสำหรับการพักผ่อนใจกลางกรุงเทพฯเปิดสัมผัสประสบการณ์ในการพักผ่อนและเพลิดเพลินกับบรรยากาศวิวใจกลางเมืองกรุงเทพมหานครพร้อมโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษ ทั้งยังเดินทางได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย อยู่ใกล้กับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่สำคัญและแหล่งช้อปปิ้งอีกมากมายโรงแรมพาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพฯโรงแรมพาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพฯ ตั้งอยู่ภายในศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเอ็มบาสซี่ โรงแรมพาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพฯ มอบประสบการณ์และบรรยากาศแห่งความสงบท่ามกลางความวุ่นวายของเมือง พร้อมกับให้ทุกท่านได้ชื่นชมสถาปัตยกรรมร่วมสมัยระดับโลกของโรงแรม รวมทั้งการตกแต่งภายในห้องพักที่หรูหรา ร่วมสัมผัสประสบการณ์การพักผ่อนอย่างมีระดับด้วยห้องพักราคาสุดพิเศษเพียง 9,299 บาท ต่อห้องต่อคืนโดยผู้เข้าพักสามารถเลือกรับสิทธิพิเศษได้ 2 สิทธิ์ จากตัวเลือกที่หลายหลายไม่ว่าจะเป็น ‘บุฟเฟ่ต์อาหารเช้านานาชาติสำหรับ 2 ท่าน’ ‘อาหารกลางวันสุดพิเศษที่ ‘เดอะ เอ็มบาสซี่ รูม’ ‘พาร์ค ไฮแอท ซิกเนเจอร์ อาฟเตอร์นูน ที’ หรือ ‘ซิกเนเจอร์ค็อกเทลที่ เพนท์เฮ้าส์ รูฟท็อปบาร์’โรงแรมแกรนด์ ไฮแอท เอราวัณ กรุงเทพฯพบกับสเตย์เคชั่น 2 แพ็กเกจสุดคุ้ม กับห้องสแตนดาร์ด ราคา 5,500 บาท ต่อห้องต่อคืนพร้อมอาหารเช้า สำหรับ 2 ท่าน สามารถเข้าใช้บริการคลับเลาจ์ของทางโรงแรม เพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มได้ตลอดวัน พร้อมค็อกเทลช่วงเวลาเย็น อีกทั้งสิทธิพิเศษรับส่วนลด 500 บาท สำหรับใช้ในห้องอาหารของทางโรงแรมในระหว่างเข้าพักสำหรับสเตย์เคชั่นห้องการ์เด้น วิลล่า ราคา 12, 900 บาทต่อห้องต่อคืน พร้อมอาหารเช้า สำหรับ 2 ท่าน และสามารถทำสปาทรีตเม้นท์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวนครั้งในห้องวิลล่าส่วนตัว ทั้งยังสามารถเข้าใช้บริการคลับเลาจ์ของทางโรงแรม เพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มได้ตลอดวัน พร้อมค็อกเทลช่วงเวลาเย็น อีกทั้งสิทธิพิเศษรับส่วนลด 500 บาท สำหรับใช้ในห้องอาหารของทางโรงแรมในระหว่างเข้าพักโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ กรุงเทพฯ สุขุมวิทแพ็กเกจห้องพักโรงแรม ไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ กรุงเทพฯ สุขุมวิท โรงแรมแห่งใหม่ในย่านอโศก-นานา ราคาสุทธิเพียง 5,700 บาทต่อห้องต่อคืน โดยผู้เข้าพักจะได้รับสิทธิพิเศษถึง 2 อย่างจากโปรโมชั่นห้องอาหารที่ครอบคลุมทั้งมื้อเช้า กลางวัน และเย็นในระหว่างการเข้าพัก ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเลือกรับสิทธิพิเศษได้ 2 สิทธิ์ จากตัวเลือกที่หลายหลายไม่ว่าจะเป็น ‘บุฟเฟต์อาหารเช้านานาชาติ’ ‘บุฟเฟต์อาหารกลางวันเสิร์ฟกุ้งแม่น้ำเผา’ ‘ชุดน้ำชายามบ่าย สุขุมวิท แกลเลอรี่ อาฟเตอร์นูนที’ ‘เซ็ตข้าวต้มสำหรับมื้อเย็น’ หรือ ‘เครื่องดื่มค็อกเทลที่รูฟท็อปบาร์ สเปคทรัม เลาจน์ แอนด์ บาร์’โรงแรมไฮแอท เพลส กรุงเทพฯ สุขุมวิทโรงแรมไฮแอท เพลส กรุงเทพฯ สุขุมวิท ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ บนถนนสุขุมวิทซอย 24 ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสพร้อมพงษ์เพียง 250 เมตร และใกล้กับศูนย์การค้า EmDistrict มาพร้อมกับราคาพิเศษ สำหรับสเตย์เคชั่น แพ็กเกจ เพียง 3,296 บาทต่อห้องต่อคืน พร้อมอาหารเช้าสำหรับ 2 ท่าน และเพิ่มความพิเศษยิ่งไปกว่านั้นด้วยเครื่องดื่ม ซิกเนเจอร์ ที่ AIRE BAR บนชั้น 28 ที่ที่คุณจะเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงและได้สัมผัสถึงบรรยากาศกรุงเทพยามค่ำคืนไปพร้อมกันแพ็กเกจสำหรับการพักผ่อนที่ภูเก็ตและหัวหินด้วยเอกลักษณ์อันโดดเด่นของชายหาดที่สวยงาม เม็ดทรายขาวละเอียด สนามกอล์ฟที่ได้รับรางวัลตลอดจนแหล่งดำน้ำที่มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลก ประเทศไทยจึงเป็นหนึ่งในจุดหมายปลายทางที่เป็นที่ต้องการมากที่สุดสำหรับการพักผ่อน ด้วยการเดินทางที่แสนสะดวก นักท่องเที่ยสามารถลดเวลาในการเดินทางและเพิ่มเวลาแห่งความเพลิดเพลินในสองไฮแอทรีเจนซี่รีสอร์ทไม่ว่าจะเป็น ไฮแอทรีเจนซี่ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท ตั้งอยู่บนเกาะภูเก็ต บริเวณหาดกมลา หรือ ไฮแอทรีเจนซี่ หัวหิน ตั้งอบู่บริเวณเขาตะเกียบ ติดกับซิเคด้า มาร์เก็ต หัวหิน ซึ่งใช้เวลาขับรถเพียง 3 ชั่วโมงเท่านั้นโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ทโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท ตั้งอยู่บนพื้นที่ที่เงียบสงบเป็นส่วนตัวบนหาดกมลาที่ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับวิวทะเลอันดามันจากห้องพักที่ทอดยาวตลอดทิวเขา รวมถึงสระว่ายน้ำแบบอินฟินิตี้ริมทะเลขนาดใหญ่ที่สุดในภูเก็ต เดินทางสะดวกห่างจากแหล่งช็อปปิ้งและความบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนของหาดป่าตองเพียง 10 นาที โรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท ขอมอบสิทธิพิเศษสำหรับห้องพักโอเชี่ยนวิวพร้อมสิทธิเข้าใช้รีเจนซี่ คลับ เลานจ์ ด้วยราคาสุทธิเพียง 5,816 บาทต่อห้องต่อคืน รวมอาหารเช้าแบบคอนติเนนตัล เครื่องดื่มตลอดทั้งวันและคานาเป้ยามเย็นพร้อมไวน์ พิเศษยิ่งขึ้นด้วย เวลคัม ค็อกเทลฟรีสำหรับ 2 ท่านที่พูลบาร์โรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ หัวหินโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ หัวหิน รีสอร์ทริมชายหาดหัวหินที่ทอดยาวกว่า 200 เมตร พร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครัน ได้แก่ สระว่ายน้ำ สไลเดอร์ขนาดใหญ่ กิจกรรมสำหรับเด็กและผู้ใหญ่ตลอดทั้งวัน ร้านอาหารนานาชาติและ เดอะ บาราย สปา เพลิดเพลินไปกับโปรโมชั่นสุดคุ้ม ที่ให้คุณเปิดประสบการณ์ไปกับ ห้องพักใหม่เอี่ยม ห้องไฮแอท เกสต์รูม ที่สามารถเข้าพักได้สูงสุด 4 ท่าน (ผู้ใหญ่ 2 ท่านและ เด็ก 2 ท่าน) รวมอาหารเช้าพร้อมกับสิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติม ได้แก่ บัตรกำนัลสปามูลค่าใบละ 1,000 บาท จำนวน 2 ใบและส่วนลดอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม 10% ทั้งหมดนี้ในราคาเพียง 4,500 บาทต่อห้อง ต่อคืนเท่านั้นผู้เข้าพักชาวไทยหรือชาวต่างชาติที่พักอาศัยอยู่ในประเทศไทย สามารถจองได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 31 มีนาคม 2563 และเข้าพักได้ ตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 30 เมษายน 2563 กรุณาสำรองห้องพักล่วงหน้าสำรองห้องพัก หรือ สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโรงแรม ปาร์ค ไฮแอท กรุงเทพ โทร 02 012 1234, อีเมลล์ bangkok.park@hyatt.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ akirawat.sakulrangsi@hyatt.comโรงแรม แกรนด์ไฮแอท เอราวัณ กรุงเทพ โทร 02 254 1234, อีเมลล์ bangkok.grand@hyatt.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ jittrarat.likhitkiatikul@hyatt.comโรงแรม ไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ กรุงเทพ สุขุมวิท โทร 02 098 1234, อีเมลล์ bkkhr-rsvn@hyatt.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ pornpanit.nipattasat@hyatt.comโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท อีเมลล์ reservations.phuket@hyattregency.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ roger.gibson@hyatt.comโรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี่ หัวหิน โทร 032 521 234 อีเมลล์ huahin.regency@hyatt.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ benjawan.iamsa-ard@hyatt.comโรงแรม ไฮแอท เพลส กรุงเทพ สุขุมวิท โทร 02 055 1234, อีเมลล์ bangkok.place@hyatt.comสำหรับข้อมูลข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อ kanyaporn.khuayjarernpanishk@hyatt.comสำหรับสื่อและรูปภาพประกอบข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ คลิกที่นี่#####################เกี่ยวกับพาร์ค ไฮแอทโรงแรมพาร์ท ไฮแอท หนึ่งในจุดหมายปลายทางชั้นนำ ที่ครองใจของนักท่องเที่ยวทั่วโลก โดดเด่นด้วยสถาปัตยกรรมที่สวยงาม มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว มอบประสบการณ์แสนพิเศษที่เหนือความคาดหมาย ให้คุณได้ดื่มด่ำไปกับผลงานศิลปะของศิลปินที่มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลก อาหารเลิศรสหลากหลายเมนู ที่บรรจงสร้างสรรค์ขึ้นอย่างมีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัวโดยเชฟฝีมือเยี่ยม ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศแสนอบอุ่น เงียบสงบ ให้ความเป็นส่วนตัว ที่เอื้อต่อการพักผ่อนอย่างแท้จริง เสมือนอยู่บ้านของตนเอง ปัจจุบันโรงแรม พาร์ค ไฮแอท เปิดบริการครอบคลุมเมืองท่องเที่ยวชั้นนำที่นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมไปเยือนกว่า 41 แห่งทั่วโลก ประกอบด้วย กรุงเทพ ไซ่ง่อน โตเกียว โซล ปักกิ่ง ปูซาน กวางโจว หางโจว ฉางไบซาน หนิงโป เซี่ยงไฮ้ เซินเจิ้น ซานย่า มัลดีฟส์ เสียมราฐ เจนไน แคนเบอร์รา เมลเบิร์น บัวโนสไอเรส อาบูดาบี ดูไบ ไฮเดอราบัด อิสตันบูล เจดดาห์ มอสโก บีเวอร์ครีก ชิคาโก นิวยอร์ก วอชิงตัน ดี.ซี. คาร์ลสแบด ปารีส ซิดนีย์ โตรอนโต (อยู่ระหว่างปรับปรุง) ฮัมบูร์ก เซนต์คิตส์ มายอร์ก้า เมนโดซา มิลาน เวียนนา แซนซิบาร์ และเมืองซูริค ลูกค้าสามารถสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ parkhyatt.com หรือติดตามข่าวสารได้ที่ @ParkHyatt บน Facebook, Twitter และ Instagramเกี่ยวกับแกรนด์ ไฮแอทโรงแรมแกรนด์ ไฮแอท ทั่วโลก นำความฝันมาสู่การเดินทางด้วยการเฉลิมฉลองในโอกาสต่างๆ โดยมีเอกลักษณ์ที่ให้ความสำคัญสัญกับทุกรายละเอียดและทำให้เกิดเป็นช่วงเวลาที่สำคัญและน่าจดจำ แกรนด์ ไฮแอท นั้นจะตั้งอยู่ที่รายลอบด้วยแหล่งวัฒนธรรมท้องถิ่นอันโดดเด่น และมีอยู่ในเมืองธุรกิจหลากหลายแห่งอีกทั้งยังเป็นรีสอร์ทอีกมากมาย โดยแต่ละที่นั้นจะโดดเด่นไปด้วยการออกแบบที่แตกต่างเฉพาะตัว เพื่อให้เป็นจุดหมายปลายทางที่น่าหลงใหลภายในเมืองนั้นๆ นอกจากนี้ โรงแรมแกรนด์ ไฮแอท ให้การต้อนรับและการบริการที่เป็นเลิศ พร้อมให้บริการที่พักเหนือระดับหลากหลายรูปแบบ ด้วยการออกแบบตกแต่ง สถาปัตยกรรมที่มีสเน่ห์โดดเด่นและมีชีวิตชีวา ซึ่งคุณสมบัติของแกรนด์ ไฮแอท นั้น ยังมีการสร้างสรรค์ร้านอาหารใหม่ๆ สปาอันหรูหรา ศูนย์ออกกำลังกายและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกด้านธุรกิจและการประชุมที่สมบูรณ์แบบอีกด้วย สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมหรือทำการจอง กรุณาเยี่ยมชม grandhyatt.com ติดตาม @GrandHyatt บน Facebook และ Instagram และสามารถแชร์รูปภาพด้วย #GrandHyattเกี่ยวกับไฮแอท รีเจนซีความภาคภูมิใจของแบรนด์ไฮแอท รีเจนซี คือการได้เชื่อมโยงนักเดินทางเข้ากับบุคคลและสิ่งที่มีความหมายที่สุดสำหรับพวกเขา ไฮแอท รีเจนซีทั้งในเมืองหลวงและเมืองตากอากาศมีอยู่กว่า 190 แห่ง ในกว่า 30 ประเทศทั่วโลก เป็นที่รองรับการรวมตัวของทุกวาระโอกาส ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการประชุมธุรกิจไปจนถึงการพักผ่อนพร้อมหน้าพร้อมตาครอบครัว แบรนด์ให้ประสบการณ์แบบครบจบในที่เดียว รวบรวมทุกอย่างที่ผู้เข้าพักต้องการไว้เพียงแค่ปลายนิ้วสัมผัส โรงแรมไฮแอท รีเจนซี และรีสอร์ทให้บริการหลากหลายพร้อมความสะดวกสบาย เช่นสถานที่สำหรับการทำงาน จัดงานหมั้น หรือพักผ่อน อีกทั้งให้ความประทับใจในเรื่องของอาหาร เครื่องมือเทคโนโลยีต่าง ๆ และการประชุมระดับผู้เชี่ยวชาญ และผู้จัดงานอีเว้นท์ ซึ่งสามารถดูแลทุกรายละเอียด สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม กรุณาเยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ hyattregency.com ติดตาม @hyattregency ทาง Facebook, Twitter และInstagram และสามารถแชร์รูปภาพด้วย #AtHyattRegencyเกี่ยวกับไฮแอท เพลสไฮแอท เพลส เป็นแบรนด์โรงแรมหนึ่งของ ไฮแอท โฮเทล คอร์ปอเรชั่น ที่ผสมผสานความมีสไตล์และความทันสมัย พร้อมความสะดวกสบายตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง เพื่อสร้างการพักผ่อนที่ราบรื่นด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ทันสมัย และได้รับการออกแบบพิถีพิถันโดยมีการแบ่งโซนการทำงานและการพักผ่อนอย่างชัดเจน ไฮแอท เพลส มีมากกว่า 300 แห่ง ทั่วโลก พร้อมบริการที่มีประสิทธิภาพและประสบการณ์ที่แตกต่างสำหรับสมาชิก World of Hyatt สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ hyattplace.com สามารถเข้าร่วมติดตามได้ที่ Facebook และ Instagram และสามารถแชร์รูปภาพด้วย #HyattPlace และ #WhySettle



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.