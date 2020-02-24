NobelBiz Releases New Episode of its Podcast Series FIRST CONTACT: Stories of the Call Center

After launching the series attracting thousands in viral response, the podcast's second episode welcomes Jake Bush, a young entrepreneur and CEO.

When you grow up in a way that you have to prove yourself every day, and fight and work for everything, you kind of build this character of not failing. You do everything you can to succeed” — Jake Bush, CEO & Founder of INFOCU5 about motivation in business.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jake Bush joins Christian Montes for the 2nd episode of FIRST CONTACT: Stories of the Call Center Podcast, in a discussion on how business in the contact center industry can often feel like an adventure sport. Jake describes INFOCU5 as an “Uber” for contact centers and what a trip he had along his entrepreneur life, from childhood, to student life and starting his own business. He also picked a word that can best describe his success: transparency.NobelBiz launched its podcast series to promote stories of the people that are shaping the contact center world. In each episode, Christian Montes will be joined by CEOs of different companies to discuss about the behind-the-business stories and the journey of leaders of today.“Call Centers have a wide range of positions to staff. It’s a hard work industry requiring flexibility and capability. Often, it can be confrontational. It’s a hot cooker where leaders rise to the top. Everyone starts in the same place and management comes out of that group. Make no mistake, it’s intense” – Christian Montes. Director of Sales at NobelBiz and Host of First ContactListen to the full episode here Are you an industry insider set on moving the whole contact center ecosystem forward? Want to be a guest on a future episode? If YES is the answer or you know someone who'd fit right in, email us at: mirela.otea@nobelbiz.comFIRST CONTACT: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.NobelBiz is the contact center’s recognized leader of purpose built telecom. Known as ‘the carrier’s carrier’ it has combined state of the art OmniChannel Cloud technology with its most cost effective Telecom capabilities. With over 20 years in business and billions of connections for contact centers, it has perfected the art of achieving for their clients the highest contact rates. Everything that NobelBiz offers is focused on enabling call centers to have the best opportunity to have important conversations all day every day. NobelBiz becomes an extension of your business instead of just a vendor. World-class voice services and Cloud Contact Center technology bring together management, business, and productivity solutions to keep the contact center on top of their game and competition!Are you looking for a new partner? Let's get in touch here: https://nobelbiz.com/contact/ The NobelBiz mission: Empowering the contact center to make more meaningful connections that last.



