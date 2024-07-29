New Episode: Milan Batinich Shares His JEPPP Philosophy on 'First Contact: Stories of the Call Center Podcast'
Discover the JEPPP Philosophy with Milan Batinich on "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center
It’s not just about adopting AI or new technology; it’s about how adaptable a brand is to serve its customers. The early adopters with the right expertise will see the quickest success.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center" is thrilled to announce an inspiring episode featuring Milan Batinich, a dynamic speaker, coach, and entrepreneur. Milan shares his unique JEPPP philosophy—Joy, Energy, Passion, and Purpose—providing listeners with profound insights into achieving professional fulfillment and excellence.
— Milan Batinich
In this episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, Milan Batinich draws from his extensive experience in the contact center industry and his journey to becoming a renowned speaker and coach. He offers practical strategies and wisdom on:
The JEPPP Philosophy: Understanding and integrating Joy, Energy, Passion, and Purpose in your professional life to enhance leadership, team dynamics, and personal fulfillment.
Mastering Employee Engagement: Moving beyond superficial perks to foster genuine connections, understand employees' motivations, and create a supportive work culture for long-term success.
Effective Hiring and Retention: Addressing high turnover rates in contact centers by improving hiring processes, reducing interview stages, and ensuring clear communication with candidates.
Improving Job Candidate Experience: Treating job applicants with the same respect and communication as customers, and refining recruitment strategies to enhance the candidate experience.
AI in Contact Centers: Balancing the use of AI with maintaining the human touch in customer service, ensuring empathy and nuanced understanding in complex interactions.
Future-Proofing Your Business: Adapting quickly to industry trends and leveraging new technologies with expertise to stay competitive and meet evolving customer expectations.
"Milan Batinich brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective on achieving fulfillment and excellence at work," says the podcast host. "His insights are invaluable for leaders looking to inspire their teams and create meaningful workplace environments."
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Anda Alexandrescu
NobelBiz
+1 760-405-0105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Other