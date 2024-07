New Episode: Milan Batinich Shares His JEPPP Philosophy on 'First Contact: Stories of the Call Center Podcast'

Discover the JEPPP Philosophy with Milan Batinich on "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center

It’s not just about adopting AI or new technology; it’s about how adaptable a brand is to serve its customers. The early adopters with the right expertise will see the quickest success.” — Milan Batinich

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " First Contact: Stories of the Call Center " is thrilled to announce an inspiring episode featuring Milan Batinich, a dynamic speaker, coach, and entrepreneur. Milan shares his unique JEPPP philosophy—Joy, Energy, Passion, and Purpose—providing listeners with profound insights into achieving professional fulfillment and excellence.In this episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, Milan Batinich draws from his extensive experience in the contact center industry and his journey to becoming a renowned speaker and coach. He offers practical strategies and wisdom on:The JEPPP Philosophy: Understanding and integrating Joy, Energy, Passion, and Purpose in your professional life to enhance leadership, team dynamics, and personal fulfillment.Mastering Employee Engagement: Moving beyond superficial perks to foster genuine connections, understand employees' motivations, and create a supportive work culture for long-term success.Effective Hiring and Retention: Addressing high turnover rates in contact centers by improving hiring processes, reducing interview stages, and ensuring clear communication with candidates.Improving Job Candidate Experience: Treating job applicants with the same respect and communication as customers, and refining recruitment strategies to enhance the candidate experience.AI in Contact Centers: Balancing the use of AI with maintaining the human touch in customer service, ensuring empathy and nuanced understanding in complex interactions.Future-Proofing Your Business: Adapting quickly to industry trends and leveraging new technologies with expertise to stay competitive and meet evolving customer expectations."Milan Batinich brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective on achieving fulfillment and excellence at work," says the podcast host. "His insights are invaluable for leaders looking to inspire their teams and create meaningful workplace environments."