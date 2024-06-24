NobelBiz Wins 2024 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award for NobelBiz OMNI+
NobelBiz OMNI+ Recognized for Innovation and Excellence in Contact Center TechnologyCHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award for its innovative product, NobelBiz OMNI+. This accolade, presented by TMC’s premier publication, CUSTOMER magazine, honors the best technology solutions in the customer service industry.
The 2024 Contact Center Technology Award celebrates products and services that significantly enhance the processes of enterprise and outsourced contact centers, improving their ability to deliver world-class customer experiences. NobelBiz OMNI+ has been recognized as a leading solution in this domain, underscoring our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, commented on the selection process: “As is customary with past winners of the CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award, this year’s recipients are the top-of-the-top industry leaders in hardware, software, and services. Each has repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to creating innovative products. All winners have substantially improved the processes of their clients’ businesses and enhanced their ability to create satisfied customers.”
About NobelBiz OMNI+
NobelBiz OMNI+ is designed to revolutionize the contact center experience by providing a comprehensive, omnichannel communication platform. It enables seamless integration across various channels, including voice, email, chat, SMS, and social media, ensuring a consistent and efficient customer service experience. The platform’s robust features and user-friendly interface make it a preferred choice for contact centers aiming to optimize their operations and elevate customer satisfaction.
Steve Bederman, CEO of NobelBiz, expressed his enthusiasm for the award: “We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award for NobelBiz OMNI+. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in contact center technology.”
About TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine
For over 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with various awards that are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. CUSTOMER magazine, since its inception in 1982, has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries, helping these sectors grow and thrive.
NobelBiz remains committed to advancing contact center technology and delivering unparalleled customer service solutions. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to innovate and lead in the industry.
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
For more information about NobelBiz OMNI+ and our award-winning solutions, please visit our website.
