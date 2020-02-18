Topics And Agenda Revealed For The May 2020 Oilfield Water Markets Conference

This May, a thoughtful agenda will bring together industry business people to discuss trends redefining oilfield water management

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Water Connection is excited to announce the public release of the full agenda for the May 26-28, 2020 Oilfield Water Markets Conference in Dallas.

The agenda (including topics) is now available for online viewing on the conference website: https://oilfieldwater.com/event/the-oilfield-water-markets-2020-conference/

Topic selection for panels and presentations resulted from extensive industry research and countless conversations with industry executives and investors.

Only the topics are released for now, but 40+ thoughtful speakers are confirmed or invited. Their names will be announced in future updates, their bona fides are beyond excellent, and many of them can only be heard here this year.

This will be the first industry business conference of 2020 that is 100% focused on non-technical marketplace issues facing industry leaders, business people, senior executives, and investors in the United States oilfield water management sector.

The dialog will build upon the high quality conversation that began on the stage of Oilfield Water Connection's two sold-out events last year.

Please visit the event website to see the topics and agenda, and register to attend. The agenda is subject to change as the event organizers continue to incorporate industry feedback.

Early sponsors signups help make this high-caliber agenda possible, and event sponsors include many blue-chip names in this industry. With 100 days left until the event, confirmed sponsors already include: B3 Insight, Baker Hughes, Hydrozonix, Kirkland & Ellis, Winston & Strawn LLP, Automatize, CarboNet, E3 Solutions, Mustang Extreme, R.T.D. Enterprises, XRI, H2O Midstream, and Locke Lord.

The Oilfield Water Connection Conference Experience



