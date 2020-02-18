Renting A Tent For Your Wedding Venue

This is an example of how beautifully you could design your pole tent venue, and the open-air style makes it feel magical and spacious. Here is a lovely example of a frame tent, the natural light makes the whites look so beautiful. It's almost easy to forget you’re in a tent, it feels like an incredible building.

The quick guide for renting the perfect tent for your big day.

Wedding tents can be set up almost anywhere such as: country clubs, backyards, picnic grounds, state parks, bed & breakfasts and historic buildings!” — L&A Tents

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of choices that have had to be made with planning your perfect wedding. You’ve picked the day, found the dress, made your guest list and, perhaps, for the venue you're considering renting a tent. It’s a classic and ever-popular choice for brides and grooms everywhere, you may have seen hundreds of photos of tented weddings on Pinterest. It sounds perfect, but where do you even begin deciding what tent rental is best for you? Well, to start, there are two major types: pole and frame tents. Each comes with its own unique options and some pitfalls that must be considered.

Pole tents are exactly as the name implies, poles hold the sturdy tent fabric above your guests. This creates a beautiful draping shape of peaks and eaves. These tents are very affordable and the open-air style makes it perfect for an outdoor wedding. The space created is very transformable, there is a lot of options for decorating. These tents are built strong so it can handle the elements from rain to the bright, hot sun. A great option is to go with a sailcloth tent. This style would be a perfect fit for a venue by the water and the fabric tends to glow in with certain lighting conditions. So whether the sun is out or you have charming lanterns, you’ll have a warm, glowing setting to celebrate in.

Nothing is perfect though and pole tents have two pitfalls, both involving the fact that poles are integral to the construction. In order to actually build this tent, there has to be grass, dirt or sand for the poles to be steaked into. So if you didn’t envision an earthy floor for your wedding then this may not be an option for you. The other downfall is depending on how big and high the tent is, the pole placement may be in an inconvenient place. It’ll take careful planning to prevent this from being a major problem for your venue layout.

Frame tents are another popular option for weddings. These tents give you an indoor space without having to actually rent out a building. With an open floor plan, and the ability to connect more tents, you will have almost endless possibilities to craft your perfect space. The gable end option allows you to have a seamless entryway from a building to your tent. Frame style doesn’t require the ground to stabilize in, giving you more options on where you can place it.

An interesting option for these types of tents in the clear top option. If you want to take full advantage of having a beautiful landscape as a part of your venue then clear tops are a great choice. The tent will allow the landscape to become apart of your decor, allowing your guests to enjoy the vista. The ceiling also tends to make a kaleidoscope effect, only adding to the beauty. Spring and autumn would be the ideal seasons to use a clear top tent because of the natural colors and comfortable temperatures. Alternatively, you may want to reconsider this option if your wedding is in summer or winter. Summers can become too hot and even fans won’t air out the tent enough to be comfortable. Winter can get too cold and actually damage the structure.

Generally, frame tents cost more, so if your budget for tent rental wasn’t high then you might need to reconsider this type. Without investing in getting liners then the tent may have an undesired industrial look due to some framework that may be visible. Frame tents are also more labor-intensive to install. More time and effort goes into getting the tent up and you need to be prepared for that in your budget.

Tents are popular for weddings for a reason. Their flexibility means it’s just of matter of crafting the perfect custom look for your dream wedding. It's a lot of choices to make but it's worth it for that perfect day and now that you’re better informed you can make the choice with confidence. Call your tent rental company for the best advice and rental costs. Some companies also provide service for seating, dance floors, and decorations so you can let them help you have a stress-free and awe-inspiring wedding day.





