ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Personal Development Coach Jackie Griffin

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Griffin H.O.A.L. LIVING (Healing on All Levels) ArizonaInterview with Jackie Griffin, Founder of H.O.A.L. Living(Healing on All Levels) on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2020 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m.) EST., ArizonaContact: Jackie GriffinPhone: 1 (623)-688-5700Email:Jackie@HoalLifeCoach.ComWebsite: WWW.HOALLIFECOACH.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Personal Development Coach Jackie Griffin of H.O.A.L. LIVING(Healing On All Levels)on Overcoming Fears, Spirituality & MotivationToo often, we as human beings forget or lose sight of why we are here. Life is too short not to celebrate each and every day. Good or bad, experiences bring weight that can overload our mental and physical well-being. With over 20 years of providing spiritual and emotional care, Jackie Griffin is the CEO and Founder of HOAL Living, Healing On All Levels LLC. Jackie Griffin and HOAL Living is all about getting you to live the whole life you deserve on all levels. Jackie Griffin has assisted many people to navigate through the assortment of waves and hardships that life generates.Jackie endured her own hardships including a divorce, loss of loved ones, financial struggles, and questions of faith. Jackie pushed through and thrived to go on to find her true calling, which is helping others. Committed to her craft, Jackie earned her certification as a Life Coach and a Board-Certified Chaplain, along with a Master’s in Theology and a Master’s in Education. Jackie’s goal is to create a non-judgmental space for you to feel inspired and motivated.Beginning with a discovery session, Jackie takes her clients on a magnificent 8 session journey towards self-discovery and personal development. Simple discussions enable the client to feel safe while providing the details for Jackie to work through to offer insight. Through one on one sessions, in person and webinars, people are drawn to the power of Jackie’s work evident in the beautiful testimonials of those that have worked with her.At www.hoallifecoach.com , people can view the many incredible ways Jackie can help you on your journey. From spiritual, physical, emotional and financial quests, Jackie has the tools and experience to open new doors for her clients.“I’m here to help you see that you can do this. You can accomplish your goal. I’m not here to fix people. You have the answers to your own problems. I just help you get there. We’re all unique. We’re all different and we have experiences that make us human. Be true and authentic to who you are,” exclaims Jackie.Jackie Griffin will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio Wednesday, February 19th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.hoallifecoach.com , email jackie@hoallifecoach.com or call 623-688-5700.



