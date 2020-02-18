Engage Energy & Industrial Consulting Launches Brand New Website and a Brand-New Look

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pittsburgh, PA-based Engage Energy and Industrial Consulting , an established consulting firm serving the energy and industrial sectors, recently underwent a rebranding effort to showcase the firm’s offerings in a brand-new way. Engage kicks off the new look this month with the launch of a newly designed website.Engage is dedicated to transforming how value and profitability is driven through Corporate Social Responsibility and Enterprise Asset Management programs. The website is thoroughly updated to include expanded information about Engage services and solutions. It offers access to valuable industry resources, as well as being more engaging, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly than before. The new website is part of an exciting organizational refresh to the firm’s visual identity that centers around an updated and more modern look and feel. Engage has also incorporated a new way of articulating how the firm provides comprehensive business transformation services.“Engage is dedicated to strategic and sustainable process improvements and transformation. We wanted that expertise to be fully realized and communicated in everything we put into the marketplace while demonstrating the importance of agility and reinvention within our own operations,” said Don Racey, Engage Founder & CEO. “By opening ourselves up to this process, we’re offering an inside look into exactly who we are and how we work, as well as providing the information people need and want to know about energy and industrial challenges and opportunities in ways that feel accessible, understandable, and that work best for them.” C-leveled , a full-service strategic marketing agency, designed, developed, and executed the rebranding in partnership with Engage. The agency specializes in organizational branding and rebranding and in creating dynamic, engaging, responsive, and fully optimized websites.For a look at the new website and for more information about Engage, visit engageeic.com # # #About Engage Energy and Industrial ConsultingAt Engage, our team of experienced consultants empowers leaders to improve their company performance and increase profits. Our expertise in business transformation, corporate social responsibility, and enterprise asset management reduces costs and optimizes business performance, advocates for positive environmental, social, and economic principles, and leverages new technologies, all while enhancing the lives of employees, customers, and communities. For more information about Engage, visit engageeic.com, call 412-489-6630, or email info@engageeic.com.



