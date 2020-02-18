SILVIA TANCREDI IS TESTIMONIAL FOR FANCS V JEWELS

Silvia Tancredi wears Fancs V - Photo by Roberto Borgo

Silvia Tancredi renew her collaboration with the famous italian jewels brand FANCS V.

MILAN, ITALY, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvia Tancredi renew her collaboration with the famous italian jewels brand FANCS V.

Silvia says: "I'm very happy and proud to announce the renew of my collaboration with this great company and to wear their stunning creations! I weared for the first time their jewels for the shooting of "The Cage" - title track of the italian movie "Cam Girl", and I was really impressed for the design and the great quality of the products, and now they accompany me in every show. Thanks to Simona Elia to trust in me. Follow us on our social networks for all upcoming news."

After the release of "True Love", the first radio single of her new LP, Silvia is working for the second radio single, that it's releasing in march with the US label SMG Record & Media (distributed by The Orchard ).

Silvia Tancredi is a singer, songwriter and author.

After a broad career as a vocalist in the 2010 she releases her first solo album, "L'importante è crederci" (Edel): the sound of the eleven tracks coincides with her style and background: soul, gospel and pop.

This original sound is the strength of Silvia's music and it has attracted the attention of the specialized press.

In 2014 Silvia releases "The Cage", taken from the second LP “In Limine” (Edel): this song was featured in the movie soundtrack "Cam Girl" by the italian director Mirca Viola and related videoclip was shot in Time Square (NYC).

Since the summer of 2015 the link with NYC became stronger and Silvia come back for some gigs in Manhattan and in Harlem.

In the Autumn of 2018 she starts working on the new project, that’s projected on the new gospel and soul music sound and contemplate the presence of American Gospel Singers as Backing Vocals and featuring.

On April 2019 Silvia returns to US for the mastering of new LP in Sterling Sound and for some gigs in NY area and Pennsylvania.

“True Love” is the first single of this new work.



Movement, freedom and love: this is my music, this is my world.

For infos:

Frigerio Press (Laura Frigerio)

comunicati.frigeriopress@gmail.com

Fancs v

info@fancsv.com

www.fancsv.com

SMG Record & Media

www.smgrecordsmedia.com

Music video by Silvia Tancredi performing True Love. (C) 2019 SMG Records & Media - VEVO



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.