SILVIA TANCREDI RELEASES THE NEW SINGLE "MAKING A WAY" - available on digital stores from April 10th

Silvia Tancredi "Making a way" Cover - Photo by Roberto Borgo

video clip on VEVO from April 13th

MILAN, ITALY, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the confirmations reveiced on the music scene with "True Love", the first song of the upcoming LP, Silvia Tancredi releases the new single "Making A Way", with which she continues this international chapter of her artistic career that brought her to the United States, where she signed a record deal with SMG Record & Media (distributed by Sony / The Orchard).

"Step by step we build our path, confident of the past, looking to the future" - Silvia Tancredi sings in "Making A Way", a song that confirms her vocal and stylistic versatility.

«It is a song that develops in a first scene (until the first refrain) in which the difficulties of our daily life do not allow us to look beyond our pain, beyond our past choices.

Then, suddenly, an inspiration, taking courage that finally allows you to clarify and embrace your destiny for better or for worse, your lifestyle.»

The last sentence takes up a bit what Rossella Ohara said in "Gone with the wind" ... "after all, tomorrow is another day" ... "IT'S A NEW DAY" "- says Silvia.

"Making A Way" will be released in digital stores on April 10th, while the video will be available on the artist's VEVO channel from April 13th.

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCl3R1xYswBDdlYdmhmqFlXw

Silvia Tancredi wears FancsV jewelry.

www.silviatancredi.it

Label: SMG Record & Media LLC

www.smgrecordsmedia.com

Management: Latrea Kimberly Morrow

latreakimberly@latreakimberly.com

Silvia Tancredi press office: Frigerio Press – Laura Frigerio

www.frigeriopress.com

comunicati.frigeriopress@gmail.com

+393391434112

SILVIA TANCREDI • “MAKING A WAY” ALL CREDITS

• Videoclip directed by Silvia Tancredi & Gigi Rivetti.

• Actor: Adriano Gerli Cacciatore

• Camera operator and D.o.P: Roberto Borgo

• Drone: Sam&Alex Videos (Samuele Bernardi, Alex Morano)

• Location manager: Samuele Bernardi

• Video Editor: Alessandro Ciola

• Colorist: Piero Basso

• Makeup Artist: Michele Antonini, Alessandra Viso

• Photos by Roberto Borgo

• Artwork by Ale Loi

• Artistic production: Gigi Rivetti

• Mixed by Alessandro Ciola, Gigi Rivetti and Silvia Tancredi at Imagina Productions Studios (Turin)

• Mastering by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound (NYC)

• Composed by Luigi Rivetti, Silvia Tancredi • Lyrics by Jeremy Graeff

Musicians:

• Piano, Hammond, programming, all keyboards: Gigi Rivetti

• Drum: Silvio Centamore

• Bass: Alessandro Loi

• Guitars: Alberto Vacchiotti

• Backing Vocals: Kellie Turner, Dominique Denman, Chynaah Maryoung, Trish Bright, Daniel Gorham,

Fiorella InBloom, Silvia Tancredi.

• Produced by Gigi Rivetti and Silvia Tancredi.



