Iran’s 2020 Parliamentary Elections-Briefing

NCRI-US holding a breifing on 2020 Iranian regime's parliamentary elections

The briefing will address the significance of the upcoming election, what is at stake for the regime, expected voter turnout, and who some key candidates are.

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, February 20th, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a briefing on the special aspects of Iranian regime’s February 21st parliamentary elections.

The briefing will address the significance of the upcoming election, what is at stake for the regime, the expected voter turnout, who some key candidates are, as well as Tehran’s plans to mislead the journalists.

The briefing will also offer insiders’ views about the elections as well as the activities of the Iranian Resistance to boycott the elections.

The 2020 elections are held as the clerical regime is internally besieged by anti-government nationwide protests, the irrevocable blow of Qassem Soleimani’s loss, growing conflicts within the ruling system, and acute economic and social crises. Externally, the anti-regime protests in Iraq and the region has undermined Tehran’s “strategic depth,” and international sanctions has limited its capabilities.



WHAT: NCRI-US Briefing on 2020 Parliamentary Elections in Iran

WHEN: Thursday, Feb 20, 2020, 11:00 am

WHERE: NCRI-US Office

1747 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 1125

Washington, DC 20006

CONTACT: 202-747-7847; info@ncrius.org



NOTE: Registration is required and available to accredited journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, think tanks, academic institutions, and the U.S. Government. Please RSVP here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/briefing-irans-2020-parliamentary-elections-tickets-95314487197

______________________________________________________________________________

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.