Issued by National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office

Iran’s 2020 Parliamentary Elections-Briefing

NCRI-US holding a breifing on 2020 Iranian regime's parliamentary elections

The briefing will address the significance of the upcoming election, what is at stake for the regime, expected voter turnout, and who some key candidates are.

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, February 20th, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a briefing on the special aspects of Iranian regime’s February 21st parliamentary elections.

The briefing will address the significance of the upcoming election, what is at stake for the regime, the expected voter turnout, who some key candidates are, as well as Tehran’s plans to mislead the journalists.

The briefing will also offer insiders’ views about the elections as well as the activities of the Iranian Resistance to boycott the elections.

The 2020 elections are held as the clerical regime is internally besieged by anti-government nationwide protests, the irrevocable blow of Qassem Soleimani’s loss, growing conflicts within the ruling system, and acute economic and social crises. Externally, the anti-regime protests in Iraq and the region has undermined Tehran’s “strategic depth,” and international sanctions has limited its capabilities.


WHAT: NCRI-US Briefing on 2020 Parliamentary Elections in Iran

WHEN: Thursday, Feb 20, 2020, 11:00 am

WHERE: NCRI-US Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 1125
Washington, DC 20006

CONTACT: 202-747-7847; info@ncrius.org


NOTE: Registration is required and available to accredited journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, think tanks, academic institutions, and the U.S. Government. Please RSVP here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/briefing-irans-2020-parliamentary-elections-tickets-95314487197

______________________________________________________________________________
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Alireza Jafarzadeh
NCRI-US
+1 202-747-7847
email us here

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Alireza Jafarzadeh
NCRI-US
+1 202-747-7847
Share This Story

NCRI-US holds the Parliamentary Elections briefing at NCRIUS office in Washington DC on Feb 20th.

Company Details
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington
20006 , District of Columbia
United States
202-525-8194
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Iran’s 2020 Parliamentary Elections-Briefing
House Passes a Resolution in Support of Iranian People’s Nationwide Uprising for a Free Iran, Condemns Oppressive Regime
Iran: Messages and pictures of Resistance’s leaders in Tehran, other cities on eve of 40th day memorial of martyrs
View All Stories From This Author