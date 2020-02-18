SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY GAINS APPROVAL FOR THE COLORADO RENU LOAN PROGRAM

Sunfinity designed and installed this solar system for a Colorado homeowner.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunfinity Renewable Energy www.sunfinity.com ) has secured approval to serve as an authorized contractor for the RENU program (Colorado Residential Energy Upgrade Loan), offered by the Colorado Energy Office and Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union. The program, launched just two years ago on February 28, 2018, is available statewide, offering low-cost financing for a variety of energy efficient and renewable energy projects – including solar - to be completed via authorized contractors.Sunfinity Renewable Energy has been working with Solar United Neighbors’ Denver area co-op to bring affordable solar to homeowners in that area, and several of those projects will be funded through RENU. Sunfinity designs and installs residential and commercial/industrial solar systems in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas and Pennsylvania.RENU is available for existing, single-family homes, including primary, secondary and income properties. Townhomes and condos are eligible, but shared heating or cooling systems are not. Projects include HVAC systems (furnace, air conditioner, whole-house fan, water heater), insulation and air sealing, windows, lighting and ENERGY STAR appliances, along with solar PV and solar thermal. Homeowners must work with an approved contractor to secure an estimate for the work, which is submitted and reviewed by Elevations Credit Union. Upon approval, the project can be executed. Elevations Credit Union provides loans ranging from $500 to $35,000 that can be used to finance 100% of the project cost, so there is no immediate out-of-pocket cost for the homeowner. Loan terms range from three to fifteen years.“The price of solar has dropped by more than 70 percent over the past decade, and with an attractive offer such as the RENU program, solar has never been more affordable for a wider part of the population,” said John Billingsley, President and CEO of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. “And the 26% federal tax credit will be available throughout 2020, furthering lowering the cost of the system overall. If you’ve ever been curious about solar power for your home, this is the time to learn more.”Solar Energy Industries Association predicts that Colorado will be among the top 10 fastest-growing states over the next five years in terms of adding solar, more than doubling installed solar from 1,301 megawatts (MW) to 2,756 MW. Colorado currently ranks 12th in the country for installed solar.ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGYSunfinity Renewable Energy ( www.sunfinityre.com ) is a provider of clean solar energy. The company offers customers a clean energy alternative to traditional energy by providing solar power directly to homeowners, businesses and other organizations for less than they spend on their current utility bills. Sunfinity gives customers control of their energy costs to protect them from the rising rates of electricity and makes switching to solar energy easy by offering turnkey solar system services to customers, from design, permitting and installation to monitoring and maintenance. For more information about solar energy, visit sunfinity.com.###



