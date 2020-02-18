Excelero’s NVEdge® Software Named to 2019 Storage Products of the Year

Silver medal in storage system and application sw category; gives an efficient path to disaggregated NVMe scale-up solutions for AI, ML, GPU and edge computing

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelero , a disruptor in software-defined block storage, said that its Excelero NVEdge software was selected as one of the products of the year in the Storage System and Application Software category of the 2019 Storage Products of the Year awards. The award is presented annually by the editors of TechTarget’s Storage magazine and TechTarget's Storage Media websites.Click to Tweet: @ExceleroStorage NVEdge named one of the 2019 Storage Products of the Year award winners in storage system and application software category @SearchStorageTT #NVMe http://bit.ly/2vHomrQ Excelero NVEdge is block storage software for building NVMe All-Flash Arrays (NAFAs) that leverage traditional controller-based high availability (HA) storage architectures. NVEdge takes maximum advantage of NVMe SSDs for demanding, fast-growing application categories such as AI, ML, GPU and edge computing.Edge data centers have massive volumes of small IO, video/other streams plus large databases, real-time analytics, and AI inference software that need low latency and high-bandwidth storage. Local server NVMe flash is a great fit, yet is often underutilized in capacity, performance or both – while shared storage (NVMe AFA) can fall short in performance or add latency.NVEdge is a single chassis solution for the edge or when disaggregated NVMe storage requires HA that enables sharing yet performs like local NVMe. Delivering over 2.7M 4K IOPs on a 100Gb link, NVEdge provides a scale-up approach to shared NVMe at local performance – as Excelero already has done for scale-out applications. NVEdge realizes the world’s highest NAFA performance while providing enterprise storage features for simplified deployment, efficiency and operation.“Judges were generally impressed by Excelero's low latency, high throughput and high IOPS,” explained the TechTarget 2019 Products of the Year article on the storage system and application software award category winners. The story noted that “‘Problems with edge storage are well known and not often well addressed,’ said one judge, who added that NVEdge is delivering something the market needs.”“We’re delighted that Excelero’s innovation for AI, ML and new use cases such as edge computing continues to be recognized,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder, Excelero. “With NVEdge we’re helping IT teams assure they have the most efficient data center infrastructure for today’s demanding applications.”2019 Storage Products of the Year award honorees were selected according to the following criteria: Innovation, performance, ease of integration into existing environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value. There were 50 finalists, and nearly 100 entrants.This is the 18th annual Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year awards. Winners were announced in the February 2020 issue of Storage magazine and online at SearchStorage.com.About TechTarget’s SearchStorage.comTechTarget’s SearchStorage.com is the No. 1 online destination for IT professionals charged with purchasing, implementing and managing storage systems at the core of large- and medium-sized businesses. More than 600,000 storage-focused IT executives, managers and staff rely on SearchStorage for the information they need to do their jobs.SearchStorage content includes original editorial features, news, expert storage advice, webcasts and white papers. TechTarget’s Storage magazine is the only quarterly resource that provides IT executives, managers and staff with in-depth analysis and forward-looking guidance on managing, storing, networking and safeguarding the data at the core of large organizations. More information can be found at www.SearchStorage.com About ExceleroExcelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.With Excelero’s NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization. Follow us on Twitter @ExceleroStorage, on LinkedIn or at www.excelero.com Press Contacts:Tom LeydenExcelero+1 818 919 8478press@excelero.comMary Kae MarinacUS Media Contact+1 978-685-3136mk@mkmarinac.com



